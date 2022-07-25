Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved to distribute of dividends for the first half of 2022.

Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved
to distribute of dividends for the first half of 2022.
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/07/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:The first half of 2022
3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.80000011
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):2,877,435,794
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.