Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement of the first half of 2022 for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividend approved by the Board of Directors.

Announcement of the first half of 2022 for
the ex-dividend record date of cash dividend
approved by the Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/25
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend
NT$2,877,435,794, each common share is entitled to receive NT$0.80000011.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/24
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/25
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/29
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/29
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Dividends distribution date:2022/09/21
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.