Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement of the first half of 2022 for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividend approved by the Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/25 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend NT$2,877,435,794, each common share is entitled to receive NT$0.80000011. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/23 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/24 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/25 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/29 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/29 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Dividends distribution date:2022/09/21