Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6770   TW0006770001

POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.

(6770)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement of the first half of 2022 for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividend approved by the Board of Directors.

07/25/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 17:52:44
Subject 
 Announcement of the first half of 2022 for
the ex-dividend record date of cash dividend
approved by the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/25
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend
NT$2,877,435,794, each common share is entitled to receive NT$0.80000011.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/24
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/25
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/29
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/29
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Dividends distribution date:2022/09/21

Disclaimer

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.
06:04aPOWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : Announcement of the first half of 2022 for the ex-d..
PU
06:04aPOWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved to ..
PU
06:04aPOWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : Announcement of the second quarter of 2022 consolid..
PU
07/19UBS Adjusts Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing's Price Target to NT$39 From NT$50, K..
MT
07/15POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : Announcement of the Company's unreviewed consolidat..
PU
07/14POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : PSMC is going to hold the 2022Q2 institutional inve..
PU
06/24POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : acquired the machinery equipment
PU
06/17Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Appoints Chun-Shen Chen as Member of Audit ..
CI
06/16POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : acquired the manufacture facilities
PU
06/16Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Acquires the Manufacture Facilities
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 81 078 M 2 713 M 2 713 M
Net income 2022 24 096 M 806 M 806 M
Net Debt 2022 11 654 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,18x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 150 B 5 019 M 5 019 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,75 TWD
Average target price 46,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chung Jen Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tsai Chu Hsieh Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & GM
Chang Jung Shao Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Chien Sung Liu Chief Information Officer
Koji Koshikawa Assistant Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.-41.36%5 019
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.21%436 439
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.11%433 670
BROADCOM INC.-22.98%206 965
QUALCOMM, INC.-15.95%172 144
INTEL CORPORATION-23.88%160 276