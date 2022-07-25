Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement of the second quarter of 2022 consolidated financial report approved by the Board of Directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/07/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):42,540,459
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):21,683,424
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):17,131,723
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):17,109,937
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):13,644,394
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):13,644,394
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.80
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):149,367,307
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):72,488,854
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):76,878,453
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.