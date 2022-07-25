Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.

(6770)
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing : Announcement of the second quarter of 2022 consolidated financial report approved by the Board of Directors

07/25/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 17:50:46
Subject 
 Announcement of the second quarter of 2022
consolidated financial report approved by the Board
of Directors
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/07/25
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/25
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):42,540,459
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):21,683,424
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):17,131,723
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):17,109,937
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):13,644,394
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):13,644,394
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.80
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):149,367,307
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):72,488,854
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):76,878,453
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.
06:04aPOWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : Announcement of the first half of 2022 for the ex-d..
PU
06:04aPOWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved to ..
PU
06:04aPOWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : Announcement of the second quarter of 2022 consolid..
PU
07/19UBS Adjusts Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing's Price Target to NT$39 From NT$50, K..
MT
07/15POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : Announcement of the Company's unreviewed consolidat..
PU
07/14POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : PSMC is going to hold the 2022Q2 institutional inve..
PU
06/24POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : acquired the machinery equipment
PU
06/17Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Appoints Chun-Shen Chen as Member of Audit ..
CI
06/16POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN : acquired the manufacture facilities
PU
06/16Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Acquires the Manufacture Facilities
CI
Analyst Recommendations on POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.
Financials
Sales 2022 81 078 M 2 713 M 2 713 M
Net income 2022 24 096 M 806 M 806 M
Net Debt 2022 11 654 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,18x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 150 B 5 019 M 5 019 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,7%
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,75 TWD
Average target price 46,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chung Jen Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tsai Chu Hsieh Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & GM
Chang Jung Shao Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Chien Sung Liu Chief Information Officer
Koji Koshikawa Assistant Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.-41.36%5 019
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-18.21%436 439
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.11%433 670
BROADCOM INC.-22.98%206 965
QUALCOMM, INC.-15.95%172 144
INTEL CORPORATION-23.88%160 276