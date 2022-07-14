Log in
    6770   TW0006770001

POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.

(6770)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
39.25 TWD   +2.35%
39.25 TWD   +2.35%
04:04aPOWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : PSMC is going to hold the 2022Q2 institutional investor conference on July 15, 2022.
PU
06/24POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : acquired the machinery equipment
PU
06/17Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. Appoints Chun-Shen Chen as Member of Audit Committee
CI
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing : PSMC is going to hold the 2022Q2 institutional investor conference on July 15, 2022.

07/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/14 Time of announcement 15:54:49
Subject 
 PSMC is going to hold the 2022Q2 institutional
investor conference on July 15, 2022.
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)PSMC 2022Q2 Financial and Operating Results.
(2)Options to participate in the Conference: Please refer to
https://psmc.webex.com/psmc-tc/j.php?MTID=mc29e9d40208204e4d20ce6a8c5729f80
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82 167 M 2 758 M 2 758 M
Net income 2022 26 040 M 874 M 874 M
Net Debt 2022 10 544 M 354 M 354 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 141 B 4 733 M 4 733 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,7%
