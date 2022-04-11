Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.
  News
  Summary
    6770   TW0006770001

POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.

(6770)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
54.30 TWD   -0.37%
04/07POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : acquired the machinery equipment
PU
03/31POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : acquired the machinery equipment
PU
03/28POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : acquired the machinery equipment
PU
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing : PSMC is to hold the 2022Q1 institutional investor conference on April 12, 2022.

04/11/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 16:31:27
Subject 
 PSMC is to hold the 2022Q1 institutional investor
conference on April 12, 2022.
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)PSMC 2022Q1 Financial and Operating Results.
(2)Options to participate in the Conference: Please refer to
https://psmc.webex.com/psmc-tc/j.php?MTID=m114f45ef5aef275d1dceb9ee6f3ba6fd
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:48:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 81 180 M 2 805 M 2 805 M
Net income 2022 22 909 M 792 M 792 M
Net Debt 2022 5 337 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,10x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 192 B 6 632 M 6 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,2%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chung Jen Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tsai Chu Hsieh Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer & GM
Chang Jung Shao Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Chien Sung Liu Chief Information Officer
Koji Koshikawa Assistant Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERCHIP SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CORP.-23.74%6 632
NVIDIA CORPORATION-21.39%579 362
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-7.80%507 965
BROADCOM INC.-11.78%239 661
INTEL CORPORATION-8.70%192 249
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.81%163 636