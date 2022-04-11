Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing : PSMC is to hold the 2022Q1 institutional investor conference on April 12, 2022.

PSMC is to hold the 2022Q1 institutional investor
conference on April 12, 2022.
Date of events
2022/04/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)PSMC 2022Q1 Financial and Operating Results.
(2)Options to participate in the Conference: Please refer to
https://psmc.webex.com/psmc-tc/j.php?MTID=m114f45ef5aef275d1dceb9ee6f3ba6fd
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
