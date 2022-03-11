Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Powered Brands News Summary POW KYG7209M1087 POWERED BRANDS (POW) Add to my list Delayed Nasdaq - 03/22 03:12:24 pm 9.79 USD +0.10% 04:26p POWERED BRANDS : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A) PU 04:18p POWERED BRANDS Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A) AQ 03/04 POWERED BRANDS : Current Report (Form 8-K) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Powered Brands : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A) 03/11/2022 | 04:26pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents ​ ​ UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q/A (Amendment No.1) (Mark One) ☒QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 ☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to ​ Commission File Number: 001-39847 ​ ​ POWERED BRANDS (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cayman Islands 98-1570855 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) ​ (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) ​ ​ , NY ​ ​ 292 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor New York, NY 10017 (Address of principal executive offices) ​ (Zip Code) ​ ​ (212) 756-3508 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) ​ ​ ​ Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) ​ Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of a Warrant to acquire one Class A ordinary share POWRU The NASDAQCapital Market ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 POW The NASDAQCapital Market ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 POWRW The NASDAQCapital Market ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒No ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒No ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒ ​ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☒No ☐ ​ As of March 8, 2022, 3,516,615 units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-third of a warrant to acquire one Class A ordinary share, 24,083,385 Class A ordinary shares, 6,900,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, and 13,207,671 warrants were issued and outstanding. ​ ​ ​ Table of Contents EXPLANATORY NOTE References throughout this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A to "we," "us," the "Company" or "our company" are to Powered Brands unless the context otherwise indicates. This Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A ("Amendment No. 1") amends the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Powered Brands as of and for the period ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 15, 2021 (the "Original Filing"). The interim financial statements in the Original Filing included a section within Note 2, Revision of Previously Reported Financial Statements, ("Note 2") that described a revision to the Company's classification of its Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption issued as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") on January 12, 2021. As described in Note 2, upon its IPO, the Company classified a portion of the Class A ordinary shares as permanent equity to maintain net tangible assets greater than $5,000,000 on the basis that the Company will consummate its initial business combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable stock classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these financial statements, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. As a result, the Company's management determined that the Class A Shares included certain provisions that require classification of the Class A Shares as temporary equity. As a result, management corrected the error by restating all Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption as temporary equity. This resulted in an adjustment to the initial carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption with the offset recorded to additional paid-in capital (to the extent available), accumulated deficit and Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, the Company revised its earnings per share calculation to allocate income and losses shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation differs from the previously presented method of earnings per share, which was similar to the two-class method. The Company determined the changes were not qualitatively material to the Company's previously issued financial statements and did not restate its financial statements. Instead, the Company revised its previously reported financial statements within Note 2 in the Original Filing. Although the qualitative factors that management assessed tended to support a conclusion that the misstatements were not material, these factors were not strong enough to overcome the significant quantitative errors in the financial statements. Management concluded that the misstatement was such of magnitude that it is probable that the judgment of a reasonable person relying upon the financial statements would have been influenced by the inclusion or correction of the foregoing items. As such, upon further consideration of the change, the Company determined the change in classification of the Class A ordinary shares and change to its presentation of earnings per share is material quantitatively and it should restate its previously issued financial statements. Therefore, on March 2, 2022, the Company's management and the audit committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Audit Committee") concluded that the Company's previously reported revision to the (i) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on June 3, 2021; (ii) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021; and (iii) Note 2 to the unaudited interim financial statements for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 and Item 4 of Part I included in the Company's Original Filing (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should be restated to report all Public Shares (as defined herein) as temporary equity and should no longer be relied upon. As such, the Company has restated the financial statements of the Affected Periods in this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A. The restatement does not have an impact on its cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the IPO (the "Trust Account"). After re-evaluation, the Company's management has concluded that in light of the errors described above, a material weakness existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the Affected Periods and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation plan with respect to such material weakness is described in more detail in the Item 4 - Controls and Procedures, contained herein. We are filing this Amendment No. 1 to amend and restate the Original Filing with modification as necessary to reflect the restatements. The following items have been amended to reflect the restatements: ​ Table of Contents Part I, Item 1. Condensed Financial Statements Part I, Item 4. Controls and Procedures Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors In addition, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer have provided new certifications dated as of the date of this filing in connection with this Amendment No. 1 (Exhibits 31.1, 31.2, 32.1 and 32.2). Except as described above, no other information included in the Original Filing is being amended or updated by this Amendment No. 1 and, other than as described herein, this Amendment No. 1 does not purport to reflect any information or events subsequent to the Original Filing. We have not amended our previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods affected by the restatement. This Amendment No. 1 continues to describe the conditions as of the date of the Original Filing and, except as expressly contained herein, we have not updated, modified or supplemented the disclosures contained in the Original Filing. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the Original Filing and with our filings with the SEC subsequent to the Original Filing. ​ ​ Table of Contents POWERED BRANDS Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A Table of Contents ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Page No. PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION ​ Item 1. Condensed Financial Statements 1 ​ Condensed Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 1 ​ Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2 ​ Unaudited Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficit for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 3 ​ Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 4 ​ Notes to Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements (as restated) 5 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 22 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 26 Item 4. Controls and Procedures (as restated) 26 PART II. OTHER INFORMATION ​ Item 1. Legal Proceedings 27 Item 1A. Risk Factors 27 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds from Registered Securities 28 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 28 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 28 Item 5. Other Information 28 Item 6. Exhibits 29 SIGNATURES 30 ​ ​ ​ ​ Table of Contents PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION ​ Item 1. Condensed Financial Statements. POWERED BRANDS CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ​ ​ (unaudited) ​ ​ ​ Assets: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Current assets: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash ​ $ 555,212 ​ $ - Due from related party ​ ​ 61,901 ​ ​ - Prepaid expenses ​ 383,736 ​ - Total current assets ​ ​ 1,000,849 ​ ​ - Investments held in Trust Account ​ ​ 276,019,285 ​ ​ - Deferred offering costs associated with the initial public offering ​ ​ - ​ ​ 419,962 Total Assets ​ $ 277,020,134 ​ $ 419,962 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit: ​ ​ Current liabilities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Accounts payable ​ $ 161,359 ​ $ 23,450 Accrued expenses ​ ​ 107,003 ​ ​ 333,517 Note payable - related party ​ ​ - ​ ​ 66,000 Total current liabilities ​ ​ 268,362 ​ ​ 422,967 Deferred underwriting commissions ​ 9,660,000 ​ - Derivative warrant liabilities ​ 9,203,200 ​ - Total Liabilities ​ 19,131,562 ​ 422,967 ​ ​ ​ Commitments and Contingencies ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, $0.0001 par value; 27,600,000 and 0 shares at $10.00 per share at redemption value as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively ​ ​ 276,000,000 ​ ​ - ​ ​ ​ ​ Shareholders' Deficit: ​ ​ ​ Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 ​ - ​ - Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; no non-redeemable shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 ​ - ​ - Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 6,900,000 shares issuedand outstandingas of September 30, 2021and December 31, 2020 ​ 690 ​ 690 Additional paid-in capital ​ - ​ 24,310 Accumulated deficit ​ (18,112,118) ​ (28,005) Total Shareholders' Deficit ​ (18,111,428) ​ (3,005) Total Liabilities, Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption and Shareholders' Deficit ​ $ 277,020,134 ​ $ 419,962 ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ 1 Table of Contents POWERED BRANDS UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ Nine Months Ended ​ September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 General and administrative expenses ​ $ 259,516 ​ $ 737,710 General and administrative expenses - related party ​ ​ 139,010 ​ ​ 139,010 Loss from operations ​ ​ (398,526) ​ ​ (876,720) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Other income (expense) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities ​ ​ 4,889,200 ​ ​ 3,646,800 Transaction costs associated with issuance of warrants ​ ​ - ​ ​ (479,738) Income from investments held in Trust Account ​ ​ 6,958 ​ ​ 19,285 Total other income, net ​ ​ 4,896,158 ​ ​ 3,186,347 Net income ​ $ 4,497,632 ​ $ 2,309,627 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted ​ 27,600,000 ​ 26,487,912 Basic and diluted net income per share, Class A ordinary shares ​ $ 0.13 ​ $ 0.07 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, basic ​ ​ 6,900,000 ​ ​ 6,863,736 Weighted average shares outstanding of Class B ordinary shares, diluted ​ 6,900,000 ​ 6,900,000 Basic and diluted net income per share, Class B ordinary shares ​ $ 0.13 ​ $ 0.07 ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ 2 Table of Contents POWERED BRANDS UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Ordinary Shares ​ Additional ​ ​ ​ ​ Total ​ ​ Class A ​ Class B ​ Paid-in ​ ​ ​ Shareholders' ​ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Accumulated Deficit Deficit Balance - January 1, 2021 ​ - ​ $ - ​ 6,900,000 ​ $ 690 ​ $ 24,310 ​ $ (28,005) ​ $ (3,005) Excess of cash received over fair value of private placement warrants ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 3,108,000 ​ ​ - ​ ​ 3,108,000 Accretion of Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption amount ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ (3,132,310) ​ ​ (20,393,740) ​ ​ (23,526,050) Net income - ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ 1,318,311 ​ 1,318,311 Balance - March 31, 2021 (as restated) - ​ ​ - ​ 6,900,000 ​ ​ 690 ​ ​ - ​ ​ (19,103,434) ​ ​ (19,102,744) Net loss - ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ (3,506,316) ​ (3,506,316) Balance - June 30, 2021 (as restated) ​ - ​ ​ - ​ 6,900,000 ​ ​ 690 ​ ​ - ​ ​ (22,609,750) ​ ​ (22,609,060) Net income - ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ 4,497,632 ​ 4,497,632 Balance - September 30, 2021 (unaudited) - ​ $ - ​ 6,900,000 ​ $ 690 ​ $ - ​ $ (18,112,118) ​ $ (18,111,428) ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ 3 Table of Contents POWERED BRANDS UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash Flows from Operating Activities: ​ Net income ​ $ 2,309,627 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: ​ ​ Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities ​ ​ (3,646,800) Transaction costs associated with issuance of warrants ​ ​ 479,738 Income from investments held in Trust Account ​ ​ (19,285) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: ​ ​ Due from related party ​ ​ (61,901) Prepaid expenses ​ ​ (356,936) Accounts payable ​ 118,024 Accrued expenses ​ ​ 33,998 Net cash used in operating activities ​ (1,143,535) ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash Flows from Investing Activities: ​ ​ ​ Cash deposited in Trust Account ​ ​ (276,000,000) Net cash used in investing activities ​ ​ (276,000,000) ​ ​ Cash Flows from Financing Activities: ​ Proceeds from promissory note issued to related party ​ ​ 25,000 Payment of promissory note issued to related party ​ ​ (141,019) Proceeds received from initial public offering, gross ​ 276,000,000 Proceeds received from private placement ​ 7,770,000 Offering costs paid ​ (5,955,234) Net cash provided by financing activities ​ 277,698,747 ​ ​ ​ Net change in cash ​ 555,212 ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash - beginning of the period ​ - Cash - end of the period ​ $ 555,212 ​ ​ ​ Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: ​ ​ Offering costs included in accrued expenses ​ $ 70,000 Offering costs paid by related party under promissory note ​ $ 23,219 Deferred underwriting commissions in connection with the initial public offering ​ $ 9,660,000 ​ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ ​ 4 Table of Contents Power Brands Notes to Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements (As Restated) ​ NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS (AS RESTATED) Powered Brands (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on September 18, 2020. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses that the Company has not yet identified ("Business Combination"). As of September 30, 2021, the Company had not yet commenced operations. All activity for the period from September 18, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2021, relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering"), which is described below, and subsequent to the Initial Public Offering, a search for a potential business combination. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income on investments held in trust account from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants (as defined below). The Company's sponsor is PB Management, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on January 7, 2021. On January 12, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 27,600,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A ordinary shares included in the Units being offered, the "Public Shares"), including 3,600,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments (the "Over-Allotment Units"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $276.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $15.8 million, of which approximately $9.7 million was for deferred underwriting commissions (Note 6). Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 5,180,000 warrants (each, a "Private Placement Warrant" and collectively, the "Private Placement Warrants"), at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant with the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of approximately $7.8 million (Note 4). Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $276.0 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee and will be invested in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or the Investment Company Act, which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of its Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. The Company's initial Business Combination must be with one or more operating businesses or assets with a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) (excluding the deferred underwriting commissions) at the time the Company signs a definitive agreement in connection with the initial Business Combination, and a majority of its independent directors must approve such initial business combination(s). However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target business or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target business sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. 5 Table of Contents The Company will provide its holders of the Public Shares (the "Public Shareholders") with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a general meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company. The Public Shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially anticipated to be $10.00 per share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). The per-share amount to be distributed to Public Shareholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 6). These Public Shares have been recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering, in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity" ("ASC 480"). In such case, the Company will proceed with a Business Combination if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon such consummation of a Business Combination and a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. If a shareholder vote is not required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association"), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, a shareholder approval of the transactions is required by applicable law or stock exchange listing requirements, or the Company decides to obtain shareholder approval for business or other reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each public shareholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction or whether they were a public shareholder on the record date for the general meeting held to approve the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks shareholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the holders of the Founder Shares prior to this Initial Public Offering (the "Initial Shareholders") agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination. In addition, the Initial Shareholders agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. In addition, the Company agreed not to enter into a definitive agreement regarding an initial Business Combination without the prior consent of the Sponsor. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association provides that a public shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Class A ordinary shares sold in the Initial Public Offering, without the prior consent of the Company. The Company's Sponsor, officers and directors agreed not to propose an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow the redemption of its Public Shares in connection with a Business Combination or to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering or (B) with respect to any other provisions relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Class A ordinary shares in conjunction with any such amendment. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months, or January 12, 2023, (the "Combination Period"), the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up; (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible, but not more than tenbusiness days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its income taxes, if any (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of the then-outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. 6 Table of Contents In connection with the redemption of 100% of the Company's outstanding Public Shares for a portion of the funds held in the Trust Account, each holder will receive a full pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay the Company's taxes payable (less taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses). The Initial Shareholders agreed to waive their liquidation rights with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Initial Shareholders should acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters agreed to waive their rights to their deferred underwriting commission (see Note 6) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within in the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Company's Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution in the Trust Account will be less than the $10.00 per share initially held in the Trust Account. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a written letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or business combination agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per public share and (ii) the actual amount per public share held in the trust account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have vendors, service providers (except the Company's independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. There can be no guarantee that the Company will be successful in obtaining such waivers from its targeted vendors and service providers. Liquidity and Going Concern As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $0.6 million in its operating bank account and working capital of approximately $0.7 million. The Company's liquidity needs to date have been satisfied through a contribution of $25,000 from Sponsor to cover for certain expenses in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares, a loan of approximately $141,000 from the Sponsor pursuant to the Note (as defined in Note 5), and the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. The Company repaid the Note in full on January 19, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (as defined in Note 5). On October 15, 2021, the Company entered into a promissory note with the Sponsor and may borrow up to $277,649 from the Sponsor for ongoing expenses reasonably related to the business of the Company and the consummation of the Business Combination ("Working Capital Promissory Note"). The full amount of the Working Capital Promissory Note was drawn on October 15, 2021, and immediately converted into warrants. See Note 5 for a description of the agreements. As of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, there were no Working Capital Loans outstanding. In connection with the Company's assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 205-40, "Presentation of Financial Statements - Going Concern," management has determined that the mandatory liquidation date and subsequent dissolution raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If the Company is unable to complete a business combination by January 12, 2023, then the Company will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should the Company be required to liquidate after January 12, 2023. ​ ​ 7 Table of Contents NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (AS RESTATED) Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements are presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") for interim financial information and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by GAAP. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed financial statements reflect all adjustments, which include only normal recurring adjustments necessary for the fair statement of the balances and results for the periods presented. Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected through December 31, 2021 or any future periods. There was no activity from September 18, 2020 (inception) through September 30, 2020 and there were no assets, liabilitiesor equityas of September 30, 2020 and, such period is not presented in these unaudited condensed financial statements. The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021. Restatement of Previously Reported Financial Statements In preparation of the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, the Company concluded it should restate its financial statements to classify all Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in temporary equity. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, ASC 480, paragraph 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require Class A ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A ordinary shares in permanent equity, or total shareholders' equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter currently provides that, the Company will not redeem its public shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. Previously, the Company did not consider redeemable stock classified as temporary equity as part of net tangible assets. Effective with these financial statements, the Company revised this interpretation to include temporary equity in net tangible assets. As a result, the Company's management determined that the redeemable Class A ordinary shares included certain provisions that require classification of the Class A Shares as temporary equity. Accordingly, effective with this filing, the Company presents all of its redeemable Class A ordinary shares as temporary equity and recognized accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering and in accordance with ASC 480. In connection with the change in presentation for the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, the Company restated its earnings per share calculation to allocate income and losses share pro rata between the two classes of shares. This presentation contemplates a Business Combination as the most likely outcome, in which case, both classes of shares participate pro rata in the income and losses of the Company. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements," the Company evaluated the corrections and has determined that the related impact was material to the previously filed financial statements that contained the error, reported in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 (the "Affected Quarterly Periods"). Therefore, the Company is restating the Affected Quarterly Periods in this filing. Impact of the Restatement The impact of the restatement on the unaudited condensed balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows for the Affected Periods is presented below. 8 Table of Contents The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported unaudited condensed balance sheet as of March 31, 2021: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ As of March 31, 2021 (unaudited) As Reported Adjustment As Restated Total assets ​ $ 277,940,626 $ - ​ $ 277,940,626 Total liabilities ​ $ 21,043,370 $ - ​ $ 21,043,370 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption ​ 251,897,250 ​ 24,102,750 ​ 276,000,000 Preferred stock ​ - ​ - ​ - Class A ordinary shares ​ 241 ​ (241) ​ - Class B ordinary shares ​ 690 ​ - ​ 690 Additional paid-in capital ​ 3,708,769 ​ (3,708,769) ​ - Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) ​ 1,290,306 ​ (20,393,740) ​ (19,103,434) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) ​ $ 5,000,006 ​ $ (24,102,750) ​ $ (19,102,744) Total Liabilities, Class A ordinary shares Subject to Possible Redemption and shareholders' Equity (Deficit) ​ $ 277,940,626 ​ $ - ​ $ 277,940,626 Shares of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption ​ 25,189,725 ​ 2,410,275 ​ 27,600,000 Shares of Class A non-redeemable ordinary share ​ 2,410,275 ​ (2,410,275) ​ - ​ The Company's unaudited condensed statement of shareholders' equity has been restated to reflect the changes to the impacted shareholders' equity accounts described above. The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported unaudited condensed statement of cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited) ​ As Reported Adjustment As Restated Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Initial value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption ​ $ 250,149,840 ​ $ (250,149,840) ​ $ - Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption ​ $ (1,747,410) ​ $ 1,747,410 ​ $ - ​ The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported unaudited condensed balance sheet as of June 30, 2021: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ As of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) As Reported Adjustment As Restated Total assets ​ $ 277,729,109 $ - ​ $ 277,729,109 Total liabilities ​ $ 24,338,169 $ - ​ $ 24,338,169 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption ​ 248,390,930 ​ 27,609,070 ​ 276,000,000 Preferred share ​ - ​ - ​ - Class A ordinary shares ​ 276 ​ (276) ​ - Class B ordinary shares ​ 690 ​ - ​ 690 Additional paid-in capital ​ 7,215,054 ​ (7,215,054) ​ - Accumulated deficit ​ (2,216,010) ​ (20,393,740) ​ (22,609,750) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) ​ $ 5,000,010 ​ $ (27,609,070) ​ $ (22,609,060) Total Liabilities, Class A ordinary shares Subject to Possible Redemption and shareholders' Equity (Deficit) ​ $ 277,729,109 ​ $ - ​ $ 277,729,109 Shares of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption ​ 24,839,093 ​ 2,760,907 ​ 27,600,000 Shares of Class A non-redeemable ordinary share ​ 2,760,907 ​ (2,760,907) ​ - ​ The Company's unaudited condensed statement of shareholders' equity has been restated to reflect the changes to the impacted shareholders' equity accounts described above. The table below presents the effect of the financial statement adjustments related to the restatement discussed above of the Company's previously reported unaudited condensed statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) ​ As Reported Adjustment As Restated Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Initial value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption ​ $ 250,149,840 ​ $ (250,149,840) ​ $ - Change in value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption ​ $ (1,758,910) ​ $ 1,758,910 ​ $ - ​ 9 Table of Contents The impact to the reported amounts of weighted average shares outstanding and basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share is presented below for the Affected Periods: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Earnings (Loss) Per Share ​ ​ As Reported Adjustment As Restated Three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited) ​ ​ ​ Net income ​ $ 1,318,311 ​ $ - ​ $ 1,318,311 Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A ordinary shares ​ 27,600,000 ​ (3,373,333) ​ 24,226,667 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class A ordinary shares ​ $ - ​ $ 0.04 ​ $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B ordinary shares ​ 6,790,000 ​ - ​ 6,790,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Class B ordinary shares ​ $ 0.19 ​ $ (0.15) ​ $ 0.04 Three months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) ​ ​ ​ Net loss ​ $ (3,506,316) ​ $ - ​ $ (3,506,316) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A ordinary shares ​ 27,600,000 ​ - ​ 27,600,000 Basic and diluted loss per share - Class A ordinary shares ​ $ - ​ $ (0.10) ​ $ (0.10) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B ordinary shares ​ 6,900,000 ​ - ​ 6,900,000 Basic and diluted loss per share - Class B ordinary shares ​ $ (0.51) ​ $ 0.41 ​ $ (0.10) Six months ended June 30, 2021 (unaudited) ​ ​ ​ Net loss ​ $ (2,188,005) ​ $ - ​ $ (2,188,005) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class A ordinary shares ​ 27,600,000 ​ (1,677,348) ​ 25,922,652 Basic and diluted loss per share - Class A ordinary shares ​ $ - ​ $ (0.07) ​ $ (0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding - Class B ordinary shares ​ 6,845,304 ​ - ​ 6,845,304 Basic and diluted loss per share - Class B ordinary shares ​ $ (0.32) ​ $ 0.25 ​ $ (0.07) ​ Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of unaudited condensed financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the unaudited condensed financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. 10 Table of Contents Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the unaudited condensed financial statements, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Such estimates may be subject to change as more current information becomes available and accordingly the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation coverage limits of $250,000. As of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company had no cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020. Investments Held in Trust Account The Company's portfolio of investments is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities and generally have a readily determinable fair value, or a combination thereof. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of U.S. government securities, the investments are classified as trading securities. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of money market funds, the investments are recognized at fair value. Trading securities and investments in money market funds are presented on the condensed balance sheets at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities is included in income on investments held in the Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $276.0million and $0 of investments held in the Trust Account, respectively. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities which qualify as financial instruments under the FASB ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements," equal or approximate the carrying amounts represented in the condensed balance sheets, primarily due to their short-term nature (except for the derivative warrant liabilities, see Note 10). Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers consist of: ● Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; ● Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets included within Level 1 that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and ● Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. 11 Table of Contents In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Derivative Warrant Liabilities The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates all of its financial instruments, including issued shares purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and ASC 815-15, Derivatives and Hedging, Embedded Derivatives ("ASC 815-15"). The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. The Company accounts for its warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement Warrants as derivative warrant liabilities in accordance with ASC 815. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjust the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our condensed statements of operations. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement had been initially estimated using a modified Black-Scholes model and, as of September 30, 2021, the Company determined the fair value by reference to the Public Warrant listed trading price. As the transfer of Private Placement Warrants to anyone who is not a permitted transferee would result in the Private Placement Warrants having substantially the same terms as the Public Warrants, the Company determined that the fair value of each Private Placement Warrant is equivalent to that of each Public Warrant. The fair value of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering was initially measured using a Monte-Carlo simulation and subsequently been measured at each measurement date based on the listed trading price of such warrants when separately listed and traded. The determination of the fair value of the warrant liabilities may be subject to change as more current information becomes available and accordingly the actual results could differ significantly. Derivative warrant liabilities are classified as non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consist of legal, accounting, underwriting commissions and other costs incurred that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with warrant liabilities are expensed as incurred, presented as non-operating expenses in the unaudited condensed statements of operations. Offering costs associated with the Public Shares were charged against the carrying value of Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company classifies deferred underwriting commissions as non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. Class A Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC 480. Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 27,600,000 and 0 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, respectively, outside of the shareholders' deficit section of the Company's condensed balance sheets. Under ASC 480-10-S99, the Company has elected to recognize changes in the redemption value immediately as they occur and adjust the carrying value of the security to equal the redemption value at the end of the reporting period. This method would view the end of the reporting period as if it were also the redemption date of the security. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount, which resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. 12 Table of Contents Income Taxes ASC Topic 740, ''Income Taxes,'' prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's only major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. There is currently no taxation imposed on income by the Government of the Cayman Islands. In accordance with Cayman federal income tax regulations, income taxes are not levied on the Company. Consequently, income taxes are not reflected in the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. Net Income (Loss) per Ordinary Share The Company complies with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The Company has two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net income (loss) per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net income (loss) by the weighted average shares of ordinary shares outstanding for the respective period. The calculation of diluted net income per ordinary share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement to purchase an aggregate of 14,380,000 ordinary shares in the calculation of diluted income per share, because their exercise is contingent upon future events. The number of weighted average Class B ordinary shares for calculating basic net income per ordinary share was reduced for the effect of an aggregate of 900,000 Class B ordinary shares that were subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option was not exercised in full or part by the underwriters (see Note 5). Since the contingency was satisfied as of September 30, 2021, the Company included these shares in the weighted average number as of the beginning of the period to determine the dilutive impact of these shares. Accretion associated with the redeemable Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. The following table presents a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to compute basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for each class of ordinary shares: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ For the Three Months Ended ​ For the Nine Months Ended ​ September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 ​ ​ ​ Class A Class B ​ Class A Class B Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Numerator: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Allocation of net income - basic ​ $ 3,598,106 ​ $ 899,526 ​ $ 1,834,308 ​ $ 475,319 Allocation of net income - diluted ​ $ 3,598,106 ​ $ 899,526 ​ $ 1,832,316 ​ $ 477,311 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Denominator: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic weighted average ordinary shares outstanding ​ ​ 27,600,000 ​ ​ 6,900,000 ​ ​ 26,487,912 ​ ​ 6,863,736 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding ​ 27,600,000 ​ ​ 6,900,000 ​ 26,487,912 ​ ​ 6,900,000 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share ​ $ 0.13 ​ $ 0.13 ​ $ 0.07 ​ $ 0.07 ​ 13 Table of Contents Recent Accounting Pronouncements In August 2020, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") No. 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity, which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. The Company adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021, with no material impact upon adoption. The Company does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards updates, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ NOTE 3. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING On January 12, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 27,600,000 Units, including 3,600,000 Over-Allotment Units, at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $276.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $15.8 million, of which approximately $9.7 million was for deferred underwriting commissions. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-thirdof one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each whole Public Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 7). ​ NOTE 4. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the Private Placement of 5,180,000 Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant with the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of approximately $7.8 million. Each whole Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole share of Class A ordinary shares at a price of $11.50 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants to the Sponsor was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. The Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable except as described below in Note 7 and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor or its permitted transferees. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. ​ NOTE 5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares On October 16, 2020, the Sponsor paid an aggregate of $25,000 for certain expenses on behalf of the Company in exchange for issuance of 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares (the "Founder Shares"). By December 4, 2020, the Sponsor transferred an aggregate of 140,000 Founder Shares to certain of the board members, board nominees, officers and consultants. On January 7, 2021, the Company effected a share sub-division, resulting in an aggregate of 6,900,000 Founder Shares outstanding. All shares and associated amounts had been retroactively restated to reflect the share sub-division. The Sponsor agreed to forfeit up to an aggregate of 900,000 Founder Shares to the extent that the option to purchase additional units was not exercised in full by the underwriters, so that the Founder Shares would represent 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. On January 12, 2021, the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option; thus, these 900,000 Founder Shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. 14 Table of Contents The Initial Shareholders agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (B) subsequent to the initial Business Combination, (x) if the closing price of Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Administrative Services On October 15, 2021, the Company entered into an Administrative Services Agreement with the Sponsor, pursuant to which Sponsor will provide certain administrative services to the Company and the Company will reimburse Sponsor up to $22,650 a month. In addition, the Company made a one-time payment to Sponsor on the date of the agreement equal to $125,849. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company incurred and expensed $139,010 as prepayments of the administrative services under this agreement, included in general and administrative expenses - related party on the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, no amounts were outstanding for these services. Related Party Loans On October 13, 2020, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company up to $300,000 to be used for the payment of costs related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the "Note"). The Note was non-interest bearing, unsecured and due upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Company borrowed approximately $141,000 under the Note. The Company repaid the Note in full on January 19, 2021. Subsequent to the repayment, the facility was no longer available to the Company. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company paid approximately $201,000 on behalf of the Sponsor related to the Company's administrative services arrangement and incurred approximately $139,000 of administrative services fees. As a result, as of September 30, 2021, the Company has approximately $62,000 due from related parties presented on the condensed balance sheets. Working Capital Loans In addition, in order to fund working capital deficiencies or finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company may repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans may be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans, but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $1.50 per warrant (the "Working Capital Warrants"). The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. On October 15, 2021, the Company entered into a noninterest bearing unsecured promissory note with its Sponsor for the principal amount of up to $277,649. The Sponsor had the right at any time to convert the outstanding principal balance on the promissory note into warrants entitling the Sponsor to purchase one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0001 per share at a conversion price of $1.50 per warrant. The entire amount of $277,649 was drawn to fund the operations of the Company on October 15, 2021, and immediately converted to 185,099 Working Capital Warrants, thereby canceling the promissory note. As of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the Company had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. ​ 15 Table of Contents NOTE 6. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Registration and Shareholder Rights The holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants, Class A ordinary shares underlying the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any Class A ordinary shares issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans) were entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration and shareholder rights agreement signed upon the effective date of the Initial Public Offering. The holders of these securities were entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company registers such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of the initial Business Combination. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of this prospectus to purchase up to 3,600,000 additional Units at the Initial Public Offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. On January 12, 2021, the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option. The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per unit, or approximately $5.5 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. In addition, $0.35 per unit, or approximately $9.7 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred underwriting commissions will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of these unaudited condensed financial statements. The unaudited condensed financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. ​ NOTE 7. DERIVATIVE WARRANT LIABILITIES As of September 30, 2021, there were 9,200,000 Public Warrants and 5,180,000 Private Placement Warrants outstanding, respectively. There were no Warrants outstanding as of December 31, 2020. 16 Table of Contents Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering; provided in each case that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available and such shares are registered, qualified or exempt from registration under the securities, or blue sky, laws of the state of residence of the holder (or the Company permits holders to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis under certain circumstances). The Company agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 20business days after the closing of the initial Business Combination, the Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares until the warrants expire or are redeemed, as specified in the warrant agreement. If a registration statement covering the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th day after the closing of the initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A ordinary shares are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, it will use commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. The warrants have an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per Class A ordinary share (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Initial Shareholders or their affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Initial Shareholders or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of Class A ordinary shares during the 10-trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its initial Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, then the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price (and the $10.00 per share redemption trigger price will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price See "- Redemption of warrants for cash when the price per class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00" and "- Redemption of warrants for Class A ordinary shares when the price per class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00" as described below). The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except (i) that the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions, (ii) except as described below, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the Sponsor or such its permitted transferees and (iii) the Sponsor or its permitted transferees will have the option to exercise the Private Placement Warrants on a cashless basis and have certain registration rights. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Sponsor or its permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company in all redemption scenarios and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. Redemption of warrants for cash when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $18.00: Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may call the outstanding warrants for redemption (except as described herein with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): ● in whole and not in part; ● at a price of $0.01 per warrant; ● upon a minimum of 30 days ' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and 17 Table of Contents ● if, and only if, the last reported sales price (the "closing price") of Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within a 30 -trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders (the "Reference Value"). The Company will not redeem the warrants as described above unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the issuance of the Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants is then effective and a current prospectus relating to those Class A ordinary shares is available throughout the 30-day redemption period. If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company, it may exercise its redemption right even if the Company is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. Redemption of warrants for Class A ordinary shares when the price per Class A ordinary share equals or exceeds $10.00: After the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants: ● in whole and not in part; ● at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days ' prior written notice of redemption provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of Class A ordinary shares to be determined by reference to an agreed table based on the redemption date and the "fair market value" of Class A ordinary shares; ● if, and only if, the closing price of Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $10.00 per Public Share (as adjusted per share subdivisions, share dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) on the trading day before the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders; and ● if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, rights issuances, subdivisions, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like), then the Private Placement Warrants must also concurrently be called for redemption on the same terms (except as described herein with respect to a holders' ability to cashless exercise its warrants) as the outstanding Public Warrants as described above. The "fair market value" of Class A ordinary shares for the above purpose shall mean the volume weighted average price of Class A ordinary shares during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants. In no event will the warrants be exercisable on a cashless basis in connection with this redemption feature for more than 0.361 Class A ordinary shares per warrant (subject to adjustment). In no event will the Company be required to net cash settle any warrant. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. ​ NOTE 8. CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES SUBJECT TO POSSIBLE REDEMPTION The Company's Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of future events. The Company is authorized to issue 350,000,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 27,600,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares outstanding, which were all subject to possible redemption and are classified outside of permanent equity in the condensed balance sheets. 18 Table of Contents The Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption reflected on the condensed balance sheets are reconciled on the following table: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Gross proceeds $ 276,000,000 Less: ​ Amount allocated to Public Warrants ​ (8,188,000) Class A ordinary shares issuance costs ​ (15,338,050) Plus: ​ Accretion of carrying value to redemption value ​ 23,526,050 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption ​ $ 276,000,000 ​ ​ NOTE 9. SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preference Shares -The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preference shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, there were no preference shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 350,000,000 Class A ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. As of September 30, 2021, there were 27,600,000 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding, all of which were subject to possible redemption and are classified as temporary equity (see Note 8). As of December 31, 2020, there were no Class A ordinary shares issued or outstanding. Class B Ordinary Shares -The Company is authorized to issue 150,000,000 Class B ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001 per share. On October 16, 2020, the Company issued 5,750,000 Class B ordinary shares to the Sponsor. On January 7, 2021, the Company effected a share sub-division, resulting in an aggregate of 6,900,000 class B ordinary shares outstanding. All shares and associated amounts had been retroactively restated to reflect the share sub-division. Of the 6,900,000 Class B ordinary shares outstanding, up to 900,000 Class B ordinary shares were subject to forfeiture to the Company by the Initial Shareholders for no consideration to the extent that the underwriters' overallotment option was not exercised in full or in part, so that the Initial Shareholders would collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering. On January 12, 2021, the underwriter fully exercised its over-allotment option; thus, these 900,000Class B ordinary shares were no longer subject to forfeiture. As of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, there were 6,900,000 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Class A and Class B ordinary shareholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by shareholders. Except as described below, holders of Class A ordinary shares and holders of Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the shareholders except as required by law. Prior to the initial Business Combination, only holders of the Founder Shares will have the right to vote on the appointment of directors. Holders of the Public Shares will not be entitled to vote on the appointment of directors during such time. In addition, prior to the completion of an initial Business Combination, holders of a majority of the Founder Shares may remove a member of the board of directors for any reason. The provisions of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association governing the appointment or removal of directors prior to the initial Business Combination may only be amended by a special resolution passed by holders representing at least two-thirds of the issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares on the first business day following the consummation of the initial Business Combination at a ratio such that the number of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as- converted basis, 20% of the sum of (i) the total number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding upon the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, plus the sum of the total number of Class A ordinary shares issued or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination (net of any redemptions of Class A ordinary shares by Public Shareholders), excluding any Class A ordinary shares or equity-linked securities exercisable for or convertible into Class A ordinary shares issued, deemed issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any Private Placement Warrants issued to the Sponsor, members of the founding team or any of their affiliates upon conversion of Working Capital Loans. In no event will the Class B ordinary shares convert into Class A ordinary shares at a rate of less than one-to-one. ​ 19 Table of Contents NOTE 10. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS The following tables presents information about the Company's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of September 30, 2021, by level within the fair value hierarchy: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Quoted Prices in Significant Other Significant Other ​ ​ Active Markets ​ Observable Inputs ​ Unobservable Inputs As of September 30, 2021 ​ (Level 1) ​ (Level 2) ​ (Level 3) Assets: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Investments held in Trust Account: ​ ​ ​ ​ Mutual funds invested in U.S. Treasury Securities ​ $ 276,019,285 ​ $ - ​ $ - Liabilities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Derivative warrant liabilities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Derivative warrant liabilities - Public Warrants ​ $ 5,888,000 ​ $ - ​ $ - Derivative warrant liabilities - Private Placement Warrants ​ $ - ​ $ 3,315,200 ​ $ - ​ As of December 31, 2020, there were no assets or liabilities that were measured at fair value on a recurring basis. Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2, and 3 are recognized at the beginning of the reporting period. The estimated fair value of the Public Warrants transferred from a Level 3 measurement to a Level 1 fair value measurement in March 2021, when the Public Warrants were separately listed and traded. The estimated fair value of the Private Placement Warrants transferred from a Level 3 measurement to a Level 2 fair value measurement in September 2021. Level 1 assets include investments in mutual funds invested in government securities. The Company uses inputs such as actual trade data, benchmark yields, quoted market prices from dealers or brokers, and other similar sources to determine the fair value of its investments. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement had been initially estimated using a modified Black-Scholes model and, as of September 30, 2021, the Company determined the fair value by reference to the Public Warrant listed trading price. As the transfer of Private Placement Warrants to anyone who is not a permitted transferee would result in the Private Placement Warrants having substantially the same terms as the Public Warrants, the Company determined that the fair value of each Private Placement Warrant is equivalent to that of each Public Warrant. The fair value of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering was initially measured using a Monte-Carlo simulation and subsequently been measured at each measurement date based on the market price of such warrants. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recognized a gain of approximately $4.9million and approximately $3.6million, respectively, resulting from a decrease in the fair value of liabilities, as presented as change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities on the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. The change in the fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities measured with Level 3 inputs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, is summarized as follows: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Derivative warrant liabilities at January 1, 2021 $ - Issuance of Public and Private Warrants ​ 12,850,000 Transfer of Public Warrants to Level 1 ​ (8,188,000) Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - Private Placement Warrants ​ (725,200) Derivative warrant liabilities at March 31, 2021 - Private Placement Warrants ​ $ 3,936,800 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities - Private Placement Warrants ​ ​ 1,139,600 Derivative warrant liabilities at June 30, 2021 - Private Placement Warrants ​ $ 5,076,400 Transfer of Private Placement Warrants to Level 2 ​ ​ (5,076,400) Derivative warrant liabilities at September 30, 2021 - Level 3 measurements ​ $ - ​ ​ ​ 20 Table of Contents NOTE 11. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the unaudited condensed financial statements were issued. Other than disclosed in Notes 1 and Note 5, with respect to the Working Capital Promissory Note and Administrative Services Agreement entered into with the Sponsor, and other than the restatements described in Note 2, based upon this review, the Company did not identify any other subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the unaudited condensed financial statements. ​ ​ 21 Table of Contents Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. References to the "Company," "our," "us" or "we" refer to Powered Brands. The following discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed financial statements and the notes thereto contained elsewhere in this report. Certain information contained in the discussion and analysis set forth below includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in our other Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Overview We are a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on September 18, 2020 for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses that we have not yet selected ("Business Combination"). We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us. Our Sponsor is PB Management, a Cayman Islands exempted company. We are an emerging growth company and, as such, we are subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. The registration statement for our Initial Public Offering was declared effective on January 7, 2021. On January 12, 2021, we consummated our Initial Public Offering of 27,600,000 units (the "Units" and, with respect to the Class A ordinary shares included in the Units being offered, the "Public Shares"), including 3,600,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments (the "Over-Allotment Units"), at $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds of $276.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $15.8 million, of which approximately $9.7 million was for deferred underwriting commissions. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we consummated the private placement ("Private Placement") of 5,180,000 warrants (each, a "Private Placement Warrant" and collectively, the "Private Placement Warrants"), at a price of $1.50 per Private Placement Warrant with our Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of approximately $7.8 million. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $276.0 million ($10.00 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and certain of the proceeds of the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ("Trust Account") with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and were invested by the trustee only in United States "government securities" within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. Our management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. 22 Table of Contents If we are unable to complete a Business Combination by January 12, 2023, we will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any) and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to our obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law. Results of Operations Our entire activity from inception up to September 30, 2021, was in preparation for our formation and the Initial Public Offering, and since the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the search for Business Combination candidates. We will not be generating any operating revenues until the closing and completion of our initial Business Combination. We generated non-operating income in the form of investment income from the investments held in the Trust Account following the closing of the Initial Public Offering. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we had net income of approximately $4.5 million which consisted of approximately $4.9 million from changes in the fair value of the derivative warrant liabilities and approximately $7,000 of income from the investments held in the Trust Account, partially offset by approximately $260,000 in general and administrative expenses and approximately $139,000 in general and administrative expenses - related party. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we had net income of approximately $2.3 million which consisted of approximately $3.6 million from changes in the fair value of derivative warrant liabilities and approximately $19,000 of income from the investments held in the Trust Account, partially offset by approximately $738,000 in general and administrative expenses, approximately $139,000 in general and administrative expenses - related party and approximately $480,000 in transaction costs associated with the issuance of warrants. Liquidity and Going Concern As of September 30, 2021, we had approximately $0.6 million in its operating bank account and working capital of approximately $0.7 million. Our liquidity needs to date have been satisfied through a contribution of $25,000 from Sponsor to cover for certain expenses in exchange for the issuance of the Founder Shares, a loan of approximately $141,000 from the Sponsor pursuant to a promissory note ("Note"), and the proceeds from the consummation of the Private Placement not held in the Trust Account. We repaid the Note in full on January 19, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of our officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide us Working Capital Loans. On October 15, 2021, we entered into a promissory note with the Sponsor and may borrow up to $277,649 from the Sponsor for ongoing expenses reasonably related to our business and the consummation of the Business Combination ("Working Capital Promissory Note"). The full amount of the Working Capital Promissory Note was drawn on October 15, 2021, and immediately converted into warrants. As of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, approximately no balance was outstanding under the Working Capital Loans. In connection with our assessment of going concern considerations in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 205-40, "Presentation of Financial Statements - Going Concern," our management has determined that the mandatory liquidation date and subsequent dissolution raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. If we are unable to complete a business combination by January 12, 2023, then we will cease all operations except for the purpose of liquidating. No adjustments have been made to the carrying amounts of assets or liabilities should we be required to liquidate after January 12, 2023. Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on our financial position, results of our operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the unaudited condensed financial statements. The unaudited condensed financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. 23 Table of Contents Contractual Obligations We do not have any long-term debt obligations, capital lease obligations, operating lease obligations, purchase obligations or long-term liabilities. On October 15, 2021, we entered into an Administrative Services Agreement with the Sponsor, pursuant to which Sponsor will provide certain administrative services to us and we will reimburse Sponsor up to $10,000 a month based on receipts submitted by the Sponsor to us, and $12,650 per month, in each case subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the agreement. In addition, we made a one-time payment to Sponsor on the date of the agreement equal to $125,849. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, we incurred and expensed $139,010 as prepayments of the administrative services under this agreement, included in general and administrative expenses - related party on the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, no amounts were outstanding for these services. Critical Accounting Policies Investments Held in the Trust Account Our portfolio of investments held in the Trust Account is comprised of U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or investments in money market funds that invest in U.S. government securities and generally have a readily determinable fair value, or a combination thereof. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of U.S. government securities, the investments are classified as trading securities. When the Company's investments held in the Trust Account are comprised of money market funds, the investments are recognized at fair value. Trading securities and investments in money market funds are presented on the condensed balance sheets at fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses resulting from the change in fair value of these securities are included in net gain from investments held in Trust Account in the accompanying unaudited condensed statements of operations. The estimated fair values of investments held in the Trust Account are determined using available market information. Derivative Warrant Liabilities We do not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. We evaluate all of our financial instruments, including issued stock purchase warrants, to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives, pursuant to ASC 480 and FASB ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging" ("ASC 815"). The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is re-assessed at the end of each reporting period. We account for our warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement Warrants as derivative warrant liabilities in accordance with ASC 815. Accordingly, we recognize the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjust the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our condensed statement of operations. The fair value of warrants issued in connection with the Private Placement had been initially estimated using a modified Black-Scholes model and, as of September 30, 2021, the Company determined the fair value by reference to the Public Warrant listed trading price. As the transfer of Private Placement Warrants to anyone who is not a permitted transferee would result in the Private Placement Warrants having substantially the same terms as the Public Warrants, the Company determined that the fair value of each Private Placement Warrant is equivalent to that of each Public Warrant. The fair value of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering was initially measured using a Monte-Carlo simulation and subsequently been measured at each measurement date based on the listed trading price of such warrants. The determination of the fair value of the warrant liability may be subject to change as more current information becomes available and accordingly the actual results could differ significantly. Derivative warrant liabilities are classified as non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consist of legal, accounting, underwriting commissions and other costs incurred that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs are allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs associated with warrant liabilities are expensed as incurred, presented as non-operating expenses in the unaudited condensed statements of operations. Offering costs associated with the Public 24 Table of Contents Shares were charged against the carrying value of the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. We classify deferred underwriting commissions as non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. Class A Ordinary Share Subject to Possible Redemption We account for Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in ASC 480. Class A ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) are classified as liability instruments and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within our control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. Our Class A ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of our control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, 27,600,000 and 0 Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, respectively, outside of the shareholders' deficit section of the condensed balance sheets. Under ASC 480-10-S99, we have elected to recognize changes in the redemption value immediately as they occur and adjust the carrying value of the security to equal the redemption value at the end of the reporting period. This method would view the end of the reporting period as if it were also the redemption date of the security. Effective with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, we recognized the accretion from initial book value to redemption amount, which resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital (to the extent available) and accumulated deficit. Net Income (Loss) per Ordinary Share We comply with accounting and disclosure requirements of FASB ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." We have two classes of shares, which are referred to as Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Income and losses are shared pro rata between the two classes of shares. Net income (loss) per ordinary share is calculated by dividing the net income (loss) by the weighted average shares of ordinary shares outstanding for the respective period. The calculation of diluted net income per ordinary share does not consider the effect of the warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement to purchase an aggregate of 14,380,000 ordinary shares in the calculation of diluted income per share, because their exercise is contingent upon future events. The number of weighted average Class B ordinary shares for calculating basic net income per ordinary share was reduced for the effect of an aggregate of 900,000 Class B ordinary shares that were subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option was not exercised in full or part by the underwriters. Since the contingency was satisfied as of September 30, 2021, we included these shares in the weighted average number as of the beginning of the period to determine the dilutive impact of these shares. Accretion associated with the redeemable Class A ordinary shares is excluded from earnings per share as the redemption value approximates fair value. Recent Accounting Pronouncements In August 2020, the FASB issued ASU No. 2020-06, Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity ("ASU 2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. We adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021. Adoption of the ASU 2020-06 did not have a material impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows. We do not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards updates, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements As of September 30, 2021, we did not have any off-balance sheet arrangements as defined in Item 303(a)(4)(ii) of Regulation S- K. 25 Table of Contents JOBS Act The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act") contains provisions that, among other things, relax certain reporting requirements for qualifying public companies. We qualify as an "emerging growth company" and under the JOBS Act are allowed to comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements based on the effective date for private (not publicly traded) companies. We are electing to delay the adoption of new or revised accounting standards, and as a result, we may not comply with new or revised accounting standards on the relevant dates on which adoption of such standards is required for non-emerging growth companies. As a result, the unaudited condensed financial statements may not be comparable to companies that comply with new or revised accounting pronouncements as of public company effective dates. Additionally, we are in the process of evaluating the benefits of relying on the other reduced reporting requirements provided by the JOBS Act. Subject to certain conditions set forth in the JOBS Act, if, as an "emerging growth company," we choose to rely on such exemptions we may not be required to, among other things, (i) provide an auditor's attestation report on our system of internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Section 404, (ii) provide all of the compensation disclosure that may be required of non-emerging growth public companies under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, (iii) comply with any requirement that may be adopted by the PCAOB regarding mandatory audit firm rotation or a supplement to the auditor's report providing additional information about the audit and the financial statements (auditor discussion and analysis) and (iv) disclose certain executive compensation related items such as the correlation between executive compensation and performance and comparisons of the Chief Executive Officer's compensation to median employee compensation. These exemptions will apply for a period of five years following the completion of our Initial Public Offering or until we are no longer an "emerging growth company," whichever is earlier. ​ Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk We are a smaller reporting company as defined by Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act and are not required to provide the information otherwise required under this item. ​ Item 4. Controls and Procedures Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures Under the supervision and with the participation of our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer, we conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, as such term is defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act. Based on this evaluation, our principal executive officer and principal financial officer has concluded that during the period covered by this report, our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of September 30, 2021, because of a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Company's annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. Specifically, the Company's management has concluded that our control around the interpretation and accounting for complex financial instruments was not effectively designed or maintained. This material weakness resulted in the restatement of its interim financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021. Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in our Exchange Act reports is recorded, processed, summarized, and reported within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our principal executive officer and principal financial officer or persons performing similar functions, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting There was no change in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, covered by this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. 26 Table of Contents The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer performed additional accounting and financial analyses and other post-closing procedures including consulting with subject matter experts related to the accounting for certain complex features of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants. The Company's management has expended, and will continue to expend, a substantial amount of effort and resources for the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to properly identify and evaluate the appropriate accounting technical pronouncements and other literature for all significant or unusual transactions, we have expanded and will continue to improve these processes to ensure that the nuances of such transactions are effectively evaluated in the context of the increasingly complex accounting standards. ​ PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings None. ​ Item 1A. Risk Factors. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A include the risk factors described in our final prospectus for our Initial Public Offering filed with the SEC. You should review the risk factors below for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this report. If any of the following risks actually occur, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected. ​ Risk Factors Relating to Our Business ​ We have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. This material weakness could continue to adversely affect our ability to report our results of operations and financial condition accurately and in a timely manner. ​ Our management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with GAAP. Our management is likewise required, on a quarterly basis, to evaluate the effectiveness of our internal controls and to disclose any changes and material weaknesses identified through such evaluation of those internal controls. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. ​ As described elsewhere in this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A, we identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting related to the accounting for certain complex financial instruments related to the improper classification of our common stock subject to possible redemption at the closing of our initial public offering and the restatement of our earnings per share calculation. As a result of this material weakness, our management concluded that our internal control over financial reporting was not effective as of September 30, 2021. This material weakness resulted in a material misstatement of the initial carrying value of the common stock subject to possible redemption and the restatement of our earnings per share calculation for the affected periods. ​ To respond to this material weakness, we have devoted, and plan to continue to devote, significant effort and resources to the remediation and improvement of our internal control over financial reporting. While we have processes to identify and appropriately apply applicable accounting requirements, we plan to enhance these processes to better evaluate our research and understanding of the nuances of the complex accounting standards that apply to our financial statements. The elements of our remediation plan can only be accomplished over time, and we can offer no assurance that these initiatives will ultimately have the intended effects. For a discussion of management's consideration of the material weakness we identified, see Note 2 to the accompanying condensed financial statements, as well as Part I, Item 4: Controls and Procedures included in this Amendment No. 1 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A. ​ Any failure to maintain such internal control could adversely impact our ability to report our financial position and results from operations on a timely and accurate basis. If our financial statements are not accurate, investors may not have a complete understanding of our operations. Likewise, if our financial statements are not filed on a timely basis, we could be subject to sanctions or investigations by the stock exchange on which our common stock is listed, the SEC or other regulatory authorities. In either case, there could result a 27 Table of Contents material adverse effect on our business. Ineffective internal controls could also cause investors to lose confidence in our reported financial information, which could have a negative effect on the trading price of our stock. ​ We can give no assurance that the measures we have taken and plan to take in the future will remediate the material weakness identified or that any additional material weaknesses will not arise in the future due to a failure to implement and maintain adequate internal control over financial reporting or circumvention of these controls. In addition, even if we are successful in strengthening our controls and procedures, in the future those controls and procedures may not be adequate to prevent or identify irregularities or errors or to facilitate the fair presentation of our financial statements. ​ We may face litigation and other risks as a result of the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. ​ After consultation with management and our audit committee, we concluded that there was a material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting. As a result of such material weakness and other matters raised or that may in the future be raised by the SEC, we face potential for litigation or other disputes which may include, among others, claims invoking the federal and state securities laws, contractual claims or other claims arising from the restatement and material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and the preparation of our financial statements. As of the date of this report, we have no knowledge of any such litigation or dispute. Any such litigation or dispute, whether successful or not, could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition or our ability to complete a business combination. ​ Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds from Registered Securities Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities None. Use of Proceeds None. Issuer Purchasesof Equity Securities None. ​ Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities None. ​ Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures Not applicable. ​ Item 5. Other Information None. ​ 28 Table of Contents Item 6. Exhibits. Exhibit

Number Description 3.1 Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association.(1) 4.1 ​ Specimen Unit Certificate.(2) 4.2 ​ Specimen Ordinary Share Certificate.(2) 4.3 Specimen Warrant Certificate.(2) 4.4 ​ Warrant Agreement, between Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company and the Registrant.(1) 10.1 ​ Employment Agreement by and between Mito Yamada, the Registrant, PB Management, and PB Management II, Inc., dated as of August 30, 2021.(3) 10.2 ​ Administrative Services Agreement by and between the Registrant and PB Management, dated as of October 15, 2021.(4) 31.1 ​ Certification of Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.* 31.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant to Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.* 32.1 Certification of Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.** 32.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as Adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.** 101.INS XBRL Instance Document* 101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema* 101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase* 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase* 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase* 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase* 104 ​ Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101).* * Filed herewith ** Furnished herewith (1) Incorporated by reference to the registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on January 12, 2021. (2) Incorporated by reference to the registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed with the SEC on December 22, 2020. (3) Incorporated by reference to the registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on September 2, 2021. (4) Incorporated by reference to the registrant's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021. ​ ​ 29 Table of Contents SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized on this 11th day of March, 2022. ​ ​ ​ ​ POWERED BRANDS ​ By: /s/ Katherine Power ​ Name: Katherine Power ​ Title: Chief Executive Officer ​ ​ ​ 30 Attachments Original Link

Original Link

Original Document Permalink

