Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

(a) Dismissal of Certifying Accountant.

On July 19, 2024, Powerfleet, Inc. (the "Company") dismissed Ernst & Young LLP (the "Former Auditor") as its independent registered public accounting firm. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee") approved the dismissal of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Company's new certifying accountant. The dismissal will be effective upon the filing of the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the transition period from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024.

The Former Auditor's report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for each of the preceding two years neither contained an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, nor were the reports qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles, except that the audit report of the Former Auditor on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023 contained an explanatory paragraph related to the restatement of the 2022 and 2021 consolidated financial statements.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years and the subsequent interim period through July 19, 2024, (i) the Company did not have any disagreements within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions to Item 304 of Regulation S-K with the Former Auditor on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of the Former Auditor, would have caused the Former Auditor to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its reports on the Company's financial statements for such years, and (ii) there were no "reportable events" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K, except for (a) the Former Auditor's communication of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 related to the design and operation of controls related to the determination of standalone selling price, capitalized software, the Movingdots GmbH business combination, valuation of goodwill, measurement and valuation of the convertible redeemable preferred stock and the financial statement close process, which included the information technology general controls in the areas of user access and change management over key information technology systems that support the Company's financial reporting processes, the related process-level information technology dependent manual controls and application controls; and (b) the Former Auditor's communication of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022 related to the determination of standalone selling price, capitalized software costs and the financial statement close process.

The Company provided a copy of the disclosures herein as required by Item 304(a) of Regulation S-K to the Former Auditor and requested that it furnish the Company with a letter addressed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the disclosures the Company makes herein. A copy of the Former Auditor's letter, dated July 24, 2024, is attached as Exhibit 16.1.

(b) Appointment of New Certifying Accountant.

On July 19, 2024, the Company appointed Deloitte & Touche, the incumbent auditor of MiX Telematics Ltd., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, subject to satisfactory completion of Deloitte & Touche's client acceptance procedures, which are in the process of being completed. During the Company's two most recent fiscal years and the subsequent interim period preceding the engagement, neither the Company nor anyone acting on its behalf consulted Deloitte & Touche regarding (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's consolidated financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Deloitte concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue, (ii) any matter that was subject to a disagreement within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K, or (iii) any "reportable event" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

