UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _______ to _______. Commission file number: 001-39080 POWERFLEET, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 83-4366463 (State or other jurisdiction of (IRS Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 123 Tice Boulevard, Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey 07677 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (201) 996-9000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share PWFL The Nasdaq Global Market (Title of class) (Trading Symbol) (Name of exchange on which registered) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by checkmark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by checkmark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth Company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒ If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements. ☒ Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive-based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to § 240.10D-1(b).☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates, computed by reference to the price at which the common stock was last sold as of June 30, 2023, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, was approximately $105.8 million. The number of shares of the registrant's Common Stock outstanding as of May 1, 2024 was 107,349,987 shares.

EXPLANATORY NOTE References in this document to "Powerfleet", "the Company", "we", "our", or "us" are intended to mean Powerfleet, Inc., individually, or as the context requires, collectively with its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. This Annual Report on Form 10-K (this "Form 10-K") contains the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and restates certain financial information and related footnote disclosures in the Company's previously issued Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (collectively, the "Audited Financial Statements"), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (collectively, the "Interim Unaudited Financial Statements") to make certain changes as described below. In connection with the preparation of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company determined that the accounting for the redemption premium associated with its Series A convertible preferred stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") was understated resulting in an understatement of "net loss attributable to common stockholders" and "net loss per share attributable to common stockholders" for each period, an understatement of the value of the "convertible redeemable preferred stock" as of each balance sheet date, and an overstatement of the "additional paid-in capital" as of each balance sheet date. The required adjustments to correct the redemption value calculation of the Series A Preferred Stock and the related accretion of the value of the preferred stock in the consolidated statement of operations, include the recording of non-cash accretion resulting in an increase in the net loss attributable to common stockholders, an increase in the convertible redeemable preferred stock and a decrease in additional paid-in capital in the Company's consolidated financial statements. Because the correction of this misstatement is material to the previously reported results of operations of the Company included in our previously issued Audited Financial Statements and Interim Unaudited Financial Statements, the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee") concluded that the consolidated financial statements included in the Audited Financial Statements and Interim Unaudited Financial Statements should no longer be relied upon. In connection with the restatement to correct for this error, the Company determined that it is appropriate to revise the previously filed consolidated financial statements included in this Form 10-K to correct other unrelated errors that were either unrecorded or addressed as out-of-period adjustments in previously filed consolidated financial statements that were not material, individually or in the aggregate, to such financial statements. Due to the discovery of this error, the Company's management identified a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that existed as of December 31, 2023 and prior periods, relating to the measurement and valuation of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock. For a discussion of management's consideration of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and the material weaknesses identified, see Part II, Item 9A, "Controls and Procedures" of this Form 10-K. We have not filed, and do not intend to file, any amendments to our previously filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the restated periods. Accordingly, investors should rely only on the financial information and other disclosures regarding the restated periods in this Form 10-K or in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as applicable, and not on any previously issued or filed reports, earnings releases, investor presentations or other similar communications relating to the restated periods. See Note 2 to our financial statements, included in Part II, Item 8 of this Form 10-K, for additional information on the restatement of, and the related effects on, our consolidated financial statements for the restated periods.

POWERFLEET, INC. TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I. Item 1. Business 4 Item 1A. Risk Factors 12 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 32 Item1C. Cybersecurity 32 Item 2. Properties 32 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 32 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 32 PART II. Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 33 Item 6. Reserved 33 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 34 Item 7A. Quantitative andQualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 42 Item 8. Financial Statement and Supplementary Data 43 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 107 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 107 Item 9B. Other Information 107 Item 9C. Disclosure Regarding Foreign Jurisdictions that Prevent Inspections 107 PART III. Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 108 Item 11. Executive Compensation 112 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 119 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 120 Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services 121 PART IV. Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules 122 Item 16. Form 10-KSummary 125 2

PART I Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements In addition to historical information, this Form 10-K contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), which may include information concerning our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, strategies, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these statements appear, in particular, under the headings "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in this Form 10-K. When used in this report, the words "seek," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "contemplate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "believe" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. We believe there is a reasonable basis for our expectations and beliefs, but there can be no assurance that we will realize our expectations or that our beliefs will prove to be correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this report. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited, to: future economic and business conditions, including the conflict between Israel and Hamas;

integration of our and MiX Telematics' businesses and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of the business combination with MiX Telematics Limited ("MiX Telematics");

the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our need to restate certain of our consolidated financial statements for the Non-Reliance Periods;

Non-Reliance Periods; the loss of any of our key customers or reduction in the purchase of our products by any such customers;

the failure of the markets for our products to continue to develop;

our inability to adequately protect our intellectual property;

our inability to manage growth;

the effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions;

changes in laws and regulations or changes in generally accepted accounting policies, rules and practices;

changes in technology or products, which may be more difficult or costly, or less effective, than anticipated; and

those risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of this report. There may be other factors of which we are currently unaware or which we currently deem immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf apply only as of the date they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this report. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. Note Regarding Trademarks We have, or have applied for, U.S. and/or foreign trademark protection for I.D. SYSTEMS® and Design, the I.D. SYSTEMS Logo®, VEHICLE ASSET COMMUNICATOR®, POWERFLEET®, POWERFLEET VISION®, POWERFLEET IQ®, POWERFLEET YARD®, VERIWISE IQ®, didBOX®, FREIGHTCAM, KEYTROLLER®, REEFERMATE®, POWERFLEET and DESIGN®, CAMERA Design®, Mix Telematics, Mix Telematics - Logo, Matrix Vehicle Tracking Logo, Datatrak, Tracking. Simply Sorted, Beame Character Device, Beame Logo 2012, Beame Logo 2010, Mix-Drive,FM-WEB, Matrix - right by your side (2013 logo), Mix Vision, Mix Safedrive, FM Communicator, MIX ROVI, Beame Logo, Our Customers Are People, Not Vehicles, Tripmaster, Life Takes You Places, Matrix Brings you Home, MiX Intuition, Recovery. Simply Sorted, Geoloc Advanced Alert, MiX Now, Mix Recovery Protect, Mix Fleet Manager, Connected and Protected Fleet. 3

Item 1. Business. Overview Powerfleet is a global leader of Internet-of-Things ("IoT") solutions providing valuable business intelligence for managing high-value enterprise assets that improve operational efficiencies. We are headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. On April 2, 2024, we consummated the transactions contemplated by the Implementation Agreement, dated as of October 10, 2023 (the "Implementation Agreement"), that we entered into with Main Street 2000 Proprietary Limited, a private company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa and our wholly owned subsidiary ("Powerfleet Sub"), and MiX Telematics, a public company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of South Africa (the "MiX Combination"). On such closing date, Powerfleet Sub acquired all the issued ordinary shares of MiX Telematics (including those represented by MiX Telematics' American Depositary Shares) through the implementation of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in accordance with Sections 114 and 115 of the South African Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008, as amended (the "Companies Act"), in exchange for shares of our common stock. As a result, MiX Telematics became our indirect, wholly owned subsidiary. Our Powerfleet for Warehouse solutions are designed to provide on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for warehouse trucks such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers and ground support equipment at airports. These solutions utilize a variety of communications capabilities such as Bluetooth®, WiFi, and proprietary radio frequency. Our Powerfleet for Logistics solutions are designed to provide bumper-to-bumper asset management, monitoring, and visibility for over-the-road based assets such as heavy trucks, dry- van trailers, refrigerated trailers and shipping containers and their associated cargo. These systems provide mobile-asset tracking and condition-monitoring solutions to meet the transportation market's desire for greater visibility, safety, security, and productivity throughout global supply chains. Our Powerfleet for Vehicles solutions are designed both to enhance the vehicle fleet management process, whether it's a rental car, a private fleet, or automotive original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") partners. We achieve this by providing critical information that can be used to increase revenues, reduce costs and improve customer service. Our patented technologies are a proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands Powerfleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. We have an established history of IoT device development and innovation creating devices that can withstand harsh and rugged environments. With 46 patents and patent applications and over 25 years' experience, we believe we are well positioned to evolve our offerings for even greater value to customers through our cloud-based applications for unified operations. We deliver advanced data solutions that connect mobile assets to increase visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. Across our spectrum of vertical markets, we differentiate ourselves by developing mobility platforms that collect data from unique sensors. Further, because we are OEM agnostic, we help organizations view and manage their mixed assets homogeneously. All of our solutions are paired with software as a service ("SaaS") and analytics platforms to provide an even deeper level of insights and understanding of how assets are utilized and how drivers and operators operate those assets. These insights include a full set of Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") to drive operational and strategic decisions. Our customers typically get a return on their investment in less than 12 months from deployment. Our enterprise software applications have machine learning capabilities and are built to integrate with our customers' management systems to provide a single, integrated view of asset and operator activity across multiple locations while providing real-timeenterprise-wide benchmarks and peer-industry comparisons. We look for analytics, as well as the data contained therein, to differentiate us from our competitors, adding significant value to customers' business operations, and helping to contribute to their bottom line. Our solutions also feature open application programming interfaces ("APIs") for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. We market and sell our connected IoT data solutions to a wide range of customers in the commercial and government sectors. Our customers operate in diverse markets, such as manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, aerospace, vehicle rental, as well as logistics, shipping, transportation, and field services. Traditionally, these businesses have relied on manual, often paper-based, processes or on-premise legacy software to operate their high-value assets, manage workforce resources, and distributed sites; and face environmental, safety, and other regulatory requirements. In today's landscape, it is crucial for these businesses to invest in solutions that enable easy analysis and sharing of real-time information. Our Solutions We provide critical actionable information that powers unified operations throughout organizations. We are solving the challenge of inefficient data collection, real-time visibility, and analysis that leads to transformative business operations. Our SaaS cloud-based applications take data from our IoT devices and ecosystem of third-party and partner applications to present actionable information for customers to increase efficiencies, improve safety and security, and increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts. Key Applications of Our IoT Solutions We provide real-time intelligence for organizations with high-value assets allowing them to make informed decisions and ultimately improve their operations, safety, and bottom line. Our applications enable organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors creating a holistic view for analysis and action. 4

The core applications that our IoT solutions address include: End-to-EndVisibility: Organizations with expensive assets such as vehicles, machinery, or equipment need to keep track of where the assets are located, monitor for misuse, and understand how and when assets are being used. By having complete visibility of their assets, customers can improve security, utilization and customer service. In addition, our visibility solutions help with personnel workflows and resource management, freight visibility through load status, equipment availability status, dwell and idle time, geofencing, two-way temperature control and management, multizone temperature monitoring, arrival and departure times, and supply chain allocation. Regulatory Compliance: Businesses must comply with government regulations and provide proof of compliance, which is commonly an onerous process to enforce and maintain. Our solutions provide critical data points and reports to help customers stay within compliance, avoid fines for non-compliance, and automate the reporting process. We deliver real-time position reports, hours-of-service, temperature monitoring and control, electronic safety checklists, workflow management, controlling vehicle access to only authorized operators, inspection reports, and history logs of use. Improve Safety: Our applications are designed to provide asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for safer environments. Our solutions allow our customers to monitor their fleet of vehicles on various parameters, including but not limited to, vehicle location, speed, engine fault codes, driver behavior, eco-driving, and ancillary sensors and can receive reports and alerts, either automatically or upon request wirelessly via the internet, email, mobile phone or an SMS. In addition, our dash camera provides critical video capture that can be used to help exonerate drivers when in accidents or help bolster training and coaching programs of employees. We also offer preventative solutions such as safety warning products to alert vehicle operators of objects or pedestrians in their pathway to prevent accidents, injuries, and damage. Our analytics platform features dashboards with KPIs and can help managers identify patterns, trends and outliers that can be used as flags for interventions. Drive Operational Efficiency & Productivity: To increase utilization of mobile assets, our solutions enable the identification of a change in status, real-time location, geo-fencing alerts when an asset is approaching or leaving its destination, cargo status, and on-board intelligence utilizing a motion sensor and proprietary logic that identifies the beginning of a drive and the end of a drive. Having this information enables customers to increase capacity, speed of service, right-size their fleets, and improve communication internally and with customers. In addition, customers can increase revenue per mile, reduce claims and claims processing times, and reduce the number of assets needed. This is achieved through proving such things as two-way integrated workflows for drivers, control assignments and work change, Electronic Driver Logging and automated record keeping for regulatory compliance, monitoring of asset pools and geofence violations, and various reporting insights that flag under-utilized assets, the closest assets, and alerts on dwell time and exceeding the allotted time for loading and unloading. We help customers to automate processes and increase productivity of their employees. Our applications enable customers to determine where operators are assigned and can temporarily reassign them based on peak needs, evaluate any disparity in the amount employees are paid compared to the time they actually spend operating a vehicle. Our applications help answer the question of why does it take some employees longer than others to do specific tasks, where to focus labor resources, and how to forecast vehicles and operators needed for future workflow. In addition, for our rental car vertical, our applications automatically upload vehicle identification number, mileage and fuel data as a vehicle enters and exits the rental lot, which can significantly expedite the rental and return processes for travelers, and provide the rental company with more timely inventory status, more accurate billing data that can generate higher fuel-related revenue, and an opportunity to utilize customer service personnel for more productive activities, such as inspecting vehicles for damage and helping customers with luggage. Our solution for "car sharing" permits a rental car company to remotely control, track and monitor their rental vehicles wherever they are parked. Whether for traditional "pod-based" rental or for the emerging rent-anywhere model, the system, through APIs integrated into any rental company's fleet management system, (i) manages member reservations by smart phone or Internet, and (ii) charges members for vehicle use by the hour. 5

For our customers with a variety of make-model-years in their fleet, we have developed an unmatched library of certified vehicle code interfaces through our second-generationOn-Board Diagnostics, industry standard. Our patented fleet management system helps fleet owners improve asset utilization, reduce capital costs, and cut operating expenses, such as vehicle maintenance or service and support. Increase Security: Our solutions allow our customers to reduce theft and improve inventory management. Customers can lockdown their assets with automated e-mail or text message alerts, emergency tracking of assets (higher frequency of reports) if theft is expected, geo-fencing alerts when an asset enters a prohibited geography or location, and near real-time sensors that alert based on changes in temperature and shock, among other things. We also provide stolen vehicle retrieval ("SVR") services. Most of the SVR products used to provide our SVR services are mainly sold to (i) local car dealers and importers that in turn sell the products equipped in the vehicle to the end users who purchase the SVR services directly from us, or (ii) leasing companies which purchase our SVR services in order to secure their own vehicles. Reduce Costs We enable our customers to improve asset utilization, reduce capital costs, and cut operating expenses, such as vehicle maintenance or service and support. Our solutions provide engine performance, machine diagnostics, fuel consumption, and battery life to improve preventative maintenance scheduling, increase uptime, and gain a longer service life of equipment. Through our software applications, customers can optimize capacity, analyze resource allocation, and improve utilization of assets to reduce capital expenses such as purchasing new or leasing additional equipment. Our applications provide root cause analysis for any cargo claims and help with exoneration of drivers in accidents via dash camera visibility. Analytics and Machine Learning Our analytics platforms provide our customers with a holistic view of their asset activity across their enterprise. For example, our image machine learning system allows us to process images from our freight camera and other sources and identify key aspects of operations and geospatial information such as location, work being accomplished, type of cargo, how cargo is loaded and if there are any visible issues such as damage. Key Performance Indicators & Benchmarks Our cloud-based software applications provide a single, integrated view of asset activity across multiple locations, generating enterprise-wide benchmarks, peer-industry comparisons, and deeper insights into asset operations. In addition, our customers can set real-time alerts for exception-based reporting or critical activity that needs immediate attention. This enables management teams to make more informed, effective decisions, raise asset performance standards, increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance safety. Specifically, our analytics platforms allow users to quantify best-practice enterprise benchmarks for asset utilization and safety, reveal variations and inefficiencies in asset activity across both sites and geographic regions, or identify opportunities to eliminate or reallocate assets, to reduce capital and operating costs. We provide an extensive set of decision-making tools and a variety of standard and customized reports to help businesses improve overall operations. We look for analytics and machine learning to make a growing contribution to drive platform and SaaS revenue, further differentiate our offerings and add value to our solutions. We also use our analytics platform for our own internal platform quality control. 6

Services Hosting Services: We provide the use of our systems as a remotely hosted service, with the system server and application software residing in our colocation center or on a cloud platform provider's infrastructure (e.g., Azure, AWS). This approach helps us reduce support costs and improve quality control. It separates the system from the restrictions of the customers' local IT networks, which helps reduce their system support efforts and makes it easier for them to receive the benefits of system enhancements and upgrades. Our hosting services are typically offered with extended maintenance and support services over a multi-year term of service, with automatic renewals following the end of the initial term. Software as a Service: We provide system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis and software updates services as part of the ongoing contract term. These services ensure deployed systems remain in optimal performance condition throughout the contract term and provide access to newly developed features and functions on an annual basis. Maintenance Services: We provide a warranty on the hardware components of our system. During the warranty period, we either replace or repair defective hardware. We also make extended maintenance contracts available to customers and offer ongoing maintenance and support on a time and materials basis. Customer Support and Consulting Services for Ease of Use, Adoption, and Added Value: We have developed a framework for the various phases of system training and support that offer our customers both structure and flexibility. Major training phases include hardware installation and troubleshooting, software installation and troubleshooting, "train-the-trainer"training on asset hardware operation, preliminary software user training, system administrator training, information technology issue training, ad hoc training during system launch and advanced software user training. Increasingly, training services are provided through scalable online interactive training tools. Support and consulting services are priced based on the extent of training that the customer requests. To help our customers derive the most benefit from our system, we supply a broad range of documentation and support including videos, interactive online tools, hardware user guides, software manuals, vehicle installation overviews, troubleshooting guides, and issue escalation procedures. We provide our consulting services both as a standalone service to study the potential benefits of implementing an IoT business intelligence solution and as part of the system implementation itself. In some instances, customers prepay us for extended maintenance, support and consulting services. In those instances, the payment amount is recorded as deferred revenue and revenue is recognized over the service period. Growth Strategy Our objective is to become a leading global provider of IoT SaaS solutions for high-value enterprise assets to drive optimized operations and create safer environments. In 2023, we consolidated and augmented many of our existing capabilities on a single customer software platform branded as "Unity." We have designed our Unity platform to enable rapid and deep integration with IoT devices and third-party business systems to a highly scalable data pipeline that powers artificial intelligence-driven insights to help companies save lives, time, and money. Unity is an increasingly important initiative to meet our objective of becoming a leading global provider of IoT SaaS solutions for high-value enterprise assets to drive optimized operations and create safer environments. To achieve this goal, we intend to prove value, retain and grow business with existing customers and pursue opportunities with new customers by: focusing our business solutions by vertical markets and go to market strategies to each market;

positioning ourselves as an innovative thought leader;

maintaining a world class sales and marketing team;

identifying, seizing, and managing revenue opportunities;

expanding our customer base, achieving wider market penetration and educating customers with mixed assets in their organization about our other applications;

implementing improved marketing, sales and support strategies; 7

shortening our initial sales cycles by helping our customers through:

identifying and quantifying benefits expected from our solutions; accelerating transitions from implementation to roll-out; and building service revenue through long-term SaaS contracts;

differentiating our product offering through analytics, machine learning, unique sensors, and value-added services;

value-added services; producing incremental revenue at a high profit margin; and

expanding our partnerships and integrations. We also plan to expand into new applications and markets by: pursuing opportunities to integrate our system with computer hardware and software vendors, including:

OEMs; transportation management systems; warehouse management systems; labor and timecard systems; enterprise resource planning; and yard management systems.

establishing relationships with global distributors; and

evaluating and pursuing strategically sound acquisitions of companies. Sales and Marketing Our sales and marketing objectives are to achieve broad market awareness and penetration, with an emphasis both on expanding business opportunities with existing customers and on securing new customers. We market our systems directly to commercial and government organizations and through indirect sales channels, such as OEMs, vehicle importers, distributors, and warehouse equipment dealers. In addition, we are actively pursuing strategic relationships with key companies in our target markets - including complementary hardware and software vendors and service providers - to further penetrate these markets by embedding our products in the assets our systems monitor and integrating our solutions with other systems. We sell our systems to corporate-level executives, division heads and site-level management within the enterprise. Typically, our initial system deployment serves as a basis for potential expansion across the customer's organization. We work closely with customers to demonstrate a return on investment, which is usually less than 12 months, and help maximize the utilization and benefits of our system and demonstrate the value of enterprise-wide deployments. Post-implementation, we consult with our customers to further extend and customize the benefits to the enterprise by delivering enhanced analytics capabilities. 8