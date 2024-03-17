Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?

PowerFleet, Inc. (the "Company") has determined that it will not be able to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Form 10-K") by March 15, 2024, the original due date for such filing, without unreasonable effort or expense, due to delays in compiling and reviewing certain information included in the Form 10-K resulting primarily from additional time required for the Company to complete the financial statement close process. The Company expects to file the Form 10-K within the extension period of 15 calendar days, as provided under Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

The Company expects to report revenue of approximately $133.6 million for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 compared to revenue of $135.2 million for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company expects to report gross profit for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 of approximately $67.1 million, or 50.2% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $64.2 million, or 47.5% of total revenue, for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company expects to report net loss attributable to common stockholders for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 of approximately $10.3 million, or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.9 million, or $(0.34) per basic and diluted share, for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

For a comparison of the Company's unaudited results of operations for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 compared to its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, please see the press release issued on March 12, 2024, which was furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2024.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this Form 12b-25 constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this Form 12b-25 that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding its financial information for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's expectation that it will file the Form 10-K within the extension period of 15 calendar days, as provided under Rule 12b-25 under the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to the risk that the Company is not able to complete its Form 10-K within the extension period of 15 calendar days, and the risk that the Company finds errors as it completes its consolidated financial statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.