1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to
Brodsky Michael
Powerfleet, Inc. [ PWFL ]
Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
Officer (give
Other (specify
C/O POWERFLEET, INC.
04/02/2024
title below)
below)
123 TICE BOULEVARD
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
(Street)
Year)
Applicable Line)
WOODCLIFF NJ
07677
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One
LAKE
Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Explanation of Responses:
- These shares were withheld by Powerfleet, Inc. to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the vesting of a restricted stock award previously made to the reporting person. The reporting person did not sell any shares on the transaction date.
-
The reporting person, as the general partner of Vajra Fund I, L.P. ("Vajra Fund"), may be deemed to beneficially own the securities
held by Vajra Fund. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
Remarks:
/s/ Joaquin Fong, as Attorney-in-Fact
05/10/2024
for Michael Brodsky
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Disclaimer
Powerfleet Inc. published this content on 12 May 2024