SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan for the purchase or sale of equity securities of the issuer that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2.
Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
JACOBS IAN
Powerfleet, Inc.[ PWFL ]
3.
Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
04/02/2024
C/O POWERFLEET, INC.
4.
If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
123 TICE BOULEVARD
(Street)
WOODCLIFF
NJ
07677
LAKE
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
Officer (give title
Other (specify
below)
below)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature of
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Securities
Form: Direct (D)
Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Beneficially Owned
or Indirect (I)
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Following Reported
(Instr. 4)
Ownership
(A) or
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4)
Code V
Amount
Price
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(D)
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
04/02/2024
A
30,718(1)
A
$0(1)
30,718
D
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
04/02/2024
A
4,351,350(1)
A
$0(1)
4,351,350
I
See
footnote(2)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Derivative
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security (Instr. 3)
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Securities
(Month/Day/Year)
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Acquired (A)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
or Disposed of
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(D) (Instr. 3, 4
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
and 5)
Reported
Amount
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4)
or
Date
Expiration
Number
Code V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
- Reflects acquisition in connection with the consummation of the transactions (the "Transactions") contemplated by the Implementation Agreement, dated as of October 10, 2023, by and among Powerfleet, Inc. ("Powerfleet"), Main Street 2000 Proprietary Limited ("Powerfleet Sub"), and MiX Telematics Limited ("MiX Telematics"), pursuant to which, on April 2, 2024, Powerfleet Sub acquired all of the issued ordinary shares of MiX Telematics, including the ordinary shares represented by MiX Telematics' American Depositary Shares, through the implementation of a scheme of arrangement, in exchange for shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Powerfleet. As a result of the Transactions, MiX Telematics became an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Powerfleet and former MiX Telematics shareholders now own common stock of Powerfleet. The closing price per share of Powerfleet common stock on April 1, 2024 (the last trading day prior to the closing date of the Transactions) was $4.92.
- These securities are directly owned by 786 Partners LP and 402 Fund LP. The reporting person has voting and investment power over such securities. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
/s/ Ian V. Jacobs
04/02/2024
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
