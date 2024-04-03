SEC Form 4

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

04/02/2024

A

30,718(1)

A

$0(1)

30,718

D

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

04/02/2024

A

4,351,350(1)

A

$0(1)

4,351,350

I

See

footnote(2)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Reflects acquisition in connection with the consummation of the transactions (the "Transactions") contemplated by the Implementation Agreement, dated as of October 10, 2023, by and among Powerfleet, Inc. ("Powerfleet"), Main Street 2000 Proprietary Limited ("Powerfleet Sub"), and MiX Telematics Limited ("MiX Telematics"), pursuant to which, on April 2, 2024, Powerfleet Sub acquired all of the issued ordinary shares of MiX Telematics, including the ordinary shares represented by MiX Telematics' American Depositary Shares, through the implementation of a scheme of arrangement, in exchange for shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Powerfleet. As a result of the Transactions, MiX Telematics became an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Powerfleet and former MiX Telematics shareholders now own common stock of Powerfleet. The closing price per share of Powerfleet common stock on April 1, 2024 (the last trading day prior to the closing date of the Transactions) was $4.92.
  2. These securities are directly owned by 786 Partners LP and 402 Fund LP. The reporting person has voting and investment power over such securities. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

/s/ Ian V. Jacobs

04/02/2024

