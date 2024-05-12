FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule
10b5-1(c). See Instruction
10.
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL
OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0287
Estimated average
burden hours
0.5
per response
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to
Zeitunian James Scott
Powerfleet, Inc. [ PWFL ]
Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give
Other (specify
C/O POWERFLEET, INC.
04/02/2024
title below)
below)
Chief Technology Officer
123 TICE BOULEVARD
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
(Street)
Year)
Applicable Line)
WOODCLIFF NJ
07677
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One
LAKE
Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A.
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6.
7. Nature
Date (Month/
Deemed
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
Securities
Ownership
of Indirect
Day/Year)
Execution
Code (Instr.
and 5)
Beneficially
Form: Direct
Beneficial
Date, if
8)
Owned
(D) or
Ownership
any
Following
Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4)
(Month/
(A) or
Reported
(Instr. 4)
Day/
Code
V
Amount
Price
Transaction(s)
Year)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per
04/02/2024
F
6,780(1)
D
$5.12
33,220
D
share
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/ Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/ Day/ Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired
-
or
Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Amount of
of
Derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
(I) (Instr.
(Instr. 3 and
Reported
4)
4)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. These shares were withheld by Powerfleet, Inc. to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the vesting of a restricted stock award previously made to the reporting person. The reporting person did not sell any shares on the transaction date.
Remarks:
/s/ Joaquin Fong, as Attorney-in-Fact
05/10/2024
for James S. Zeitunian
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
- If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
- Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Powerfleet Inc. published this content on 12 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2024 10:49:04 UTC.