FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE

COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average

burden hours

0.5

per response

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to

Zeitunian James Scott

Powerfleet, Inc. [ PWFL ]

Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give

Other (specify

C/O POWERFLEET, INC.

04/02/2024

title below)

below)

Chief Technology Officer

123 TICE BOULEVARD

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

(Street)

Year)

Applicable Line)

WOODCLIFF NJ

07677

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One

LAKE

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A.

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature

Date (Month/

Deemed

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Ownership

of Indirect

Day/Year)

Execution

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

Form: Direct

Beneficial

Date, if

8)

Owned

(D) or

Ownership

any

Following

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

(Month/

(A) or

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Day/

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

Year)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per

04/02/2024

F

6,780(1)

D

$5.12

33,220

D

share

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)

2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

3. Transaction Date (Month/ Day/Year)

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/ Day/ Year)

4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired

  1. or
    Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
    and 5)

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Amount of

of

Derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 3 and

Reported

4)

4)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 4)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. These shares were withheld by Powerfleet, Inc. to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the vesting of a restricted stock award previously made to the reporting person. The reporting person did not sell any shares on the transaction date.

Remarks:

/s/ Joaquin Fong, as Attorney-in-Fact

05/10/2024

for James S. Zeitunian

Date

