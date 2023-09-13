FORM 4
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Towe Steven Mark
(Last)(First)(Middle)
C/O POWERFLEET, INC. 123 TICE BOULEVARD
(Street)
WOODCLIFF
NJ
07677
LAKE
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
PowerFleet, Inc. [ PWFL ]
X
Director
10% Owner
Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give title
09/09/2023
Chief Executive Officer
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
09/09/2023
A
900,000
A
$0
(1)
1,131,754
D
(1)
Explanation of Responses:
1. On September 9, 2023 (the "Grant Date"), Steve Towe (the "Reporting Person") was granted 900,000 restricted shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of PowerFleet, Inc. (the "Company") under the Company's 2018 Incentive Plan, as amended (the "2018 Plan"), in consideration for his services as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock award agreement and the 2018 Plan, this award vests as to 25% of such shares on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the Grant Date, provided that the Reporting Person is employed by the Company on each such date.
/s/ Steve Towe
09/12/2023
