Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of 6. 7. Nature Date Execution Date, if Transaction or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. Securities Ownership of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) any Code (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Beneficially Form: Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Direct (D) Ownership (A) Following or Indirect (Instr. 4) Reported (I) (Instr. 4) Code V Amount or Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share 09/09/2023 A 900,000 A $0 (1) 1,131,754 D (1) Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. 6. Date Exercisable 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, if Transaction Number and Expiration Date Amount of of of Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) any Code (Instr. of (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Derivative Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Derivative Underlying Security Securities Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Securities Derivative (Instr. 5) Beneficially or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security Acquired Security Owned (I) (Instr. (A) or (Instr. 3 and Following 4) Disposed 4) Reported of (D) Transaction (Instr. 3, (s) (Instr. 4) 4 and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. On September 9, 2023 (the "Grant Date"), Steve Towe (the "Reporting Person") was granted 900,000 restricted shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of PowerFleet, Inc. (the "Company") under the Company's 2018 Incentive Plan, as amended (the "2018 Plan"), in consideration for his services as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock award agreement and the 2018 Plan, this award vests as to 25% of such shares on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the Grant Date, provided that the Reporting Person is employed by the Company on each such date.

Remarks: