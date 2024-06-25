Investor Presentation
June 2024
The New Powerfleet
"A Golden Ticket to the AIoT Market Leadership Race"
7,500 enterprise customers worldwide
total revenue
1,800
$285m
tenured and talented team
members
total subscribers worldwide
continents with
physical
1.9 million
6 across 120
geographic
presence
75%
countries
EBITDA
services revenue
+$40m
236 million
$100 billion
commercial vehicles
connected vehicle TAM
Large Addressable Global Market Ready For:
Device Consolidation, Automation, Data Harmonization, and Digital Transformation
Enterprises are
Companies are
Unified operations with
challenged with
redefining their
flexible data
disparate data,
strategic objectives
consumption
siloed operational
driven by health &
becoming
systems, and
safety requirements
a leading
fragmented solutions,
and compliance
driver for digital
severely limiting
mandates for ESG
transformation
business
advancement
and business
performance
improvement
Unity: A Blueprint for Best-in-Class Net $ Retention
Customer Acquisition through Device-Agnostic Data Ingestion
The data highway begins with our unique device and data source agnostic ingestion engine. We then apply AI and ML to the dataset to harmonize, transform, and simplify the data into actionable insights for business improvement, leading to frictionless customer acquisition.
Improving Wallet Share with Mission-Critical, AI SaaS Applications
Our AI and data-science led modular SaaS applications enable our customers to proactively and predictably solve challenges in the areas of safety, sustainability, compliance, insurance, and operational efficiency.
Unified Business Operations with Flexible Data Consumption
We help drive the performance of
physical mobile assets, the human beings operating those assets, and the surrounding business processes. We deliver actionable insights through through deep 3rd- party integration capabilities, creating enhanced customer stickiness.
4
Our Unity Ecosystem Today
Unity End-to-End AIoT Data Highway
All Industries, All Geographies, All Stakeholders
Distribution
Automotive
Transportation
Rental Car
Retail
Government
Food & Beverage
CPG & Other
Conquest &
Greenfield
Acquisition
Any device
Any Sensor
Any Data
Source
Ingest Harmonize
IoT Consolidation
One-Stop Shop
Device & data agnostic
Harmonization
Single pane
of glass & source of
ingestion
truth, all assets
Powerfleet data
Forklifts
3rd party data
Cars
OEM data
LCV's
Other data
Trucks
Trailers
Simplify
AI & Simplification
Consume in Different Mediums
Ability to
Consume
Modular AI Apps
AI data-powered
modular enterprise apps
Visibility
Safety
Sustainability
Compliance
Fuel
Maintenance
Unifying Customers' Business Performance
Unify Operations
Integrations
Unified Operations
People
Assets
Business Processes
HRIS
CO2 & ESG
ERP & CRM
Payroll
Maintenance
& WMS
TMS
Labor spend
Fuel cards
CRM
Training
Compliance
Planning
Hours of Service
Insurance
Inventory
Delivering Monetization Opportunities, Increased Wallet Share & Growing ARPUs
Unified Operations
IMPROVE
PLAN
Vehicle
Fleet
Maintenance
buying
decision
We power our customers' digital
Fuel cards
Insurance
transformation journey
We improve the business
Inventory
CO2 & ESG
performance of the asset, the
Mobile Assets
Reporting
(Vehicle)
person & the business process
OEM
Service
Diagnostics
Intervals & Off
We become mission-criticalto
Vehicle
Road
Compliance
our customers
Stickiness & a further customer
ADMINISTER
Onboard Parts &
Performance
HRIS
COMMUNICATE
Shipments
Management
acquisition hook
ERP
Time
Payroll
WMS
Management
Another monetized consumption
Business
Planning
medium
Training/
Safety &
Individual
Warehouse
Process
Coaching
Well Being
(Employee)
Inventory
(Company)
Labor
Compliance:
Expands stakeholders to full C-suite
TMS
Spend
Hours
CRM
Communi-
of Service
cation
ARPU enhancer: c.$3 each
OPERATE
EXECUTE
Fortune 500 Penetration Across Multiple Industries
Automotive
Retail
Construction
Food &
Beverage
6 Out of the Top 10
7 Out of the Top 15
2 Out of the Top 4
8 Out of the Top 20
Transportation
CPG
Oil, Gas &
Manufacturing
& Logistics
Chemicals
4 Out of the Top 5
3 Out of the Top 8
11 Out of the Top 25
10 Out of the Top 20
7
Vast & Continually Expanding Integration Ecosystem: 232 to Date
Value Creation Opportunity and Two-Year Plan
Reiterating Guidance to Meet & Beat Rule of 40 in Two-Years
($ in millions)
Projections (FY)
March '24
March '25
March '26
Long-Term
Targets
Revenue
+$285
~$300
~$340
% YoY Growth
5%
10%
+20%
Gross Profit
~$160
~$180
+$200
% Margin
~55%
55-60%
+60%
+65%
Adjusted EBITDA*
+$40
~$60
~$100
% Margin
~15%
~20%
~30%
~30%
Rule of 40 performance
~20%
~25%
>40%
>50%
Net Debt ($'M)**
$110M
$110M
$80M
~1X EBITDA
Overriding priority in the short-term is the rapid expansion of
EBTIDA
- Predictable line of sight and readily accessible
Fiscal 2025 primary focus is on EBITDA expansion while simultaneously further scaling Unity, and stepping up GTM capabilities and capacity
Actions in fiscal 2025 is foundational to accelerated growth in fiscal 2026 and beyond
- Centered on Unity and SaaS Margins
- Best-in-classnet $ retention evident in the numbers
"Meet and Beat" Rule of 40 benchmark in 2025 with:
- Momentum in top line revenue growth vectors
- Highly scalable business model
- Significant operating leverage
Notes:
10
• *: Adjusted EBITDA pro forma for full year benefit from cost synergies realized in year
• **: Pro forma for working capital movements
