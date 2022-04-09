PowerFleet : Other Report or Announcement

PowerFleet Announces CFO Transition Plan

Woodcliff Lake, NJ - April 7, 2022 - PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of SaaS-based data insight solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, today announced that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Mavrommatis will be leaving the Company on May 15, 2022 to pursue another opportunity. PowerFleet has the option for Mavrommatis to provide consulting services beyond May 15, 2022, until the Company appoints a new CFO.

PowerFleet has initiated a search process with an executive search firm for a new CFO to execute on the Company's long-term growth plans. PowerFleet Global Controller Joaquin Fong will manage the day-to- day global finance operations until PowerFleet's CFO search is completed.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and leadership team, I would like to thank Ned for the valuable contributions he has made to PowerFleet over many years," said Chairman Michael Brodsky. "As we start the process of identifying his successor, we are in experienced, steady hands with our strong corporate finance team in place. We wish Ned great success in his next endeavor."

Mavrommatis commented: "I have made the very difficult decision to leave PowerFleet. I am incredibly proud to have been involved in the company's transformation into a global leader of SaaS-based data insight solutions. I strongly believe PowerFleet's best days are ahead."

PowerFleet Chief Executive Officer Steve Towe commented:"Ned has been a tremendous business partner since I joined the company in January. We appreciate his strong support during the transition as we search for the right financial leader to help us build on our operational and financial momentum and capitalize on the growth opportunities on the horizon."

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call

PowerFleet will report first quarter 2022 results and hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The conference call details will be announced approximately two weeks prior to the event.

Investor Day

PowerFleet management will hold an investor day in New York City on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Towe and PowerFleet's expanded leadership team, including Chief Technology Officer Jim Zeitunian and Chief Revenue Officer Patrick Maley, will provide detailed insights into the Company's strategic roadmap, which is designed to establish PowerFleet as a fully mission critical software provider for the global Internet of Things (IoT) market. Details for the investor day will be announced approximately three weeks prior to the event.

