Investor Presentation

June 2024

The New Powerfleet

"A Golden Ticket to the AIoT Market Leadership Race"

7,500 enterprise customers worldwide

total revenue

1,800

$285m

tenured and talented team

members

total subscribers worldwide

continents with

physical

1.9 million

6 across 120

geographic

presence

75%

countries

EBITDA

services revenue

+$40m

236 million

$100 billion

commercial vehicles

connected vehicle TAM

Large Addressable Global Market Ready For:

Device Consolidation, Automation, Data Harmonization, and Digital Transformation

Enterprises are

Companies are

Unified operations with

challenged with

redefining their

flexible data

disparate data,

strategic objectives

consumption

siloed operational

driven by health &

becoming

systems, and

safety requirements

a leading

fragmented solutions,

and compliance

driver for digital

severely limiting

mandates for ESG

transformation

business

advancement

and business

performance

improvement

Unity: A Blueprint for Best-in-Class Net $ Retention

Customer Acquisition through Device-Agnostic Data Ingestion

The data highway begins with our unique device and data source agnostic ingestion engine. We then apply AI and ML to the dataset to harmonize, transform, and simplify the data into actionable insights for business improvement, leading to frictionless customer acquisition.

Improving Wallet Share with Mission-Critical, AI SaaS Applications

Our AI and data-science led modular SaaS applications enable our customers to proactively and predictably solve challenges in the areas of safety, sustainability, compliance, insurance, and operational efficiency.

Unified Business Operations with Flexible Data Consumption

We help drive the performance of

physical mobile assets, the human beings operating those assets, and the surrounding business processes. We deliver actionable insights through through deep 3rd- party integration capabilities, creating enhanced customer stickiness.

4

Our Unity Ecosystem Today

Unity End-to-End AIoT Data Highway

All Industries, All Geographies, All Stakeholders

Distribution

Automotive

Transportation

Rental Car

Retail

Government

Food & Beverage

CPG & Other

Conquest &

Greenfield

Acquisition

Any device

Any Sensor

Any Data

Source

Ingest Harmonize

IoT Consolidation

One-Stop Shop

Device & data agnostic

Harmonization

Single pane

of glass & source of

ingestion

truth, all assets

Powerfleet data

Forklifts

3rd party data

Cars

OEM data

LCV's

Other data

Trucks

Trailers

Simplify

AI & Simplification

Consume in Different Mediums

Ability to

Consume

Modular AI Apps

AI data-powered

modular enterprise apps

Visibility

Safety

Sustainability

Compliance

Fuel

Maintenance

Unifying Customers' Business Performance

Unify Operations

Integrations

Unified Operations

People

Assets

Business Processes

HRIS

CO2 & ESG

ERP & CRM

Payroll

Maintenance

& WMS

TMS

Labor spend

Fuel cards

CRM

Training

Compliance

Planning

Hours of Service

Insurance

Inventory

Delivering Monetization Opportunities, Increased Wallet Share & Growing ARPUs

Unified Operations

IMPROVE

PLAN

Vehicle

Fleet

Maintenance

buying

decision

We power our customers' digital

Fuel cards

Insurance

transformation journey

We improve the business

Inventory

CO2 & ESG

performance of the asset, the

Mobile Assets

Reporting

(Vehicle)

person & the business process

OEM

Service

Diagnostics

Intervals & Off

We become mission-criticalto

Vehicle

Road

Compliance

our customers

Stickiness & a further customer

ADMINISTER

Onboard Parts &

Performance

HRIS

COMMUNICATE

Shipments

Management

acquisition hook

ERP

Time

Payroll

WMS

Management

Another monetized consumption

Business

Planning

medium

Training/

Safety &

Individual

Warehouse

Process

Coaching

Well Being

(Employee)

Inventory

(Company)

Labor

Compliance:

Expands stakeholders to full C-suite

TMS

Spend

Hours

CRM

Communi-

of Service

cation

ARPU enhancer: c.$3 each

OPERATE

EXECUTE

Fortune 500 Penetration Across Multiple Industries

Automotive

Retail

Construction

Food &

Beverage

6 Out of the Top 10

7 Out of the Top 15

2 Out of the Top 4

8 Out of the Top 20

Transportation

CPG

Oil, Gas &

Manufacturing

& Logistics

Chemicals

4 Out of the Top 5

3 Out of the Top 8

11 Out of the Top 25

10 Out of the Top 20

7

Vast & Continually Expanding Integration Ecosystem: 232 to Date

Value Creation Opportunity and Two-Year Plan

Reiterating Guidance to Meet & Beat Rule of 40 in Two-Years

($ in millions)

Projections (FY)

March '24

March '25

March '26

Long-Term

Targets

Revenue

+$285

~$300

~$340

% YoY Growth

5%

10%

+20%

Gross Profit

~$160

~$180

+$200

% Margin

~55%

55-60%

+60%

+65%

Adjusted EBITDA*

+$40

~$60

~$100

% Margin

~15%

~20%

~30%

~30%

Rule of 40 performance

~20%

~25%

>40%

>50%

Net Debt ($'M)**

$110M

$110M

$80M

~1X EBITDA

Overriding priority in the short-term is the rapid expansion of

EBTIDA

  • Predictable line of sight and readily accessible

Fiscal 2025 primary focus is on EBITDA expansion while simultaneously further scaling Unity, and stepping up GTM capabilities and capacity

Actions in fiscal 2025 is foundational to accelerated growth in fiscal 2026 and beyond

  • Centered on Unity and SaaS Margins
  • Best-in-classnet $ retention evident in the numbers

"Meet and Beat" Rule of 40 benchmark in 2025 with:

  • Momentum in top line revenue growth vectors
  • Highly scalable business model
  • Significant operating leverage

Notes:

10

• *: Adjusted EBITDA pro forma for full year benefit from cost synergies realized in year

• **: Pro forma for working capital movements

