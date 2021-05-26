Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  PowerFleet, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PWFL   US73931J1097

POWERFLEET, INC.

(PWFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PowerFleet : Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Launches Advanced PowerFleet® Telematics Solution For North American Market

05/26/2021 | 11:11am EDT
HOUSTON (May 26, 2021) - Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions. Together, PowerFleet and Logisnext have teamed-up to introduce the new PowerFleet® Enterprise Telematic Solution to customers across North America.

Available as a factory-installed option on all Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks and Jungheinrich® warehouse products, customers will benefit from access to real-time data analytics to make more informed decisions.

As an integrated solution, the PowerFleet Enterprise Telematics System will allow customers to monitor lift truck utilization, impacts, and company safety compliance quickly and accurately, while also optimizing their fleet's performance.

'PowerFleet's innovative technology and Mitsubishi Logisnext America's advanced material handling equipment are a powerful combination,' said John Sneddon, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. 'PowerFleet's Enterprise Telematics is a first-class technology solution, empowering customers to more effectively manage their fleet across multiple brands, units and locations. We're excited to bring this new level of support to our customers.'
Mark Stanton, GM of Supply Chain at PowerFleet, commented: 'PowerFleet's telematic solutions set the industry's standard by monitoring safe operation, increasing material handling productivity, reducing costs, and ensuring equipment is in the proper place at the right time. By adding PowerFleet's Enterprise Telematics Solution to its portfolio, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas becomes a one-stop shop for industrial fleet needs, which provides tremendous value to the customer. We're excited to partner with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas to bring this solution to the North American market.'

PowerFleet's Telematics Solution

Through PowerFleet's VAC4 and impact sensors solutions, end-users will gain complete wireless visibility and automated monitoring across their lift truck fleet. The VAC4 combines an advanced hardware device installed on the lift truck with easy to use cloud-based software. This powerful combined solution provides the industry's most data-rich analytics platform, delivering critical safety controls and insightful data on the material handling fleet's utilization and productivity.

  • Significant capabilities include:
  • Operator Access Control
  • Electronic Pre-Shift Checklists for OSHA Compliance
  • Impact Sensing
  • Fleet Utilization / Productivity
  • Automated Reporting and Alert Notifications Battery Monitoring
  • Business IQ Analytics
  • Speed Monitoring
  • Load Monitoring
  • Localization / Tracking via Wi-Fi
  • Text Messaging

A scalable telematics solution, PowerFleet is suitable for any fleet size and product mix across the Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks and Jungheinrich product offering.

For further information, or to see how PowerFleet - and Logisnext's wide-range of material handling fleet solutions - can further enhance, optimize and streamline business operations, visit PowerFleet.com or LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands - Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Disclaimer

Powerfleet Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 15:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
