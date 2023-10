Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The actual results of Powerfleet, Inc. ("Powerfleet" or "PWFL"), MiX Telematics Limited ("MiX" or "MIXT") and the combined business's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the parties' expectations with respect to their beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance, as well as anticipated financial impacts of the proposed transaction, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction and the timing of the completion of the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the parties' control and are difficult to predict. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks related to: (i) the completion of the proposed transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; (ii) the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction including, but not limited to the ability to obtain approval of the stockholders of Powerfleet and shareholders of MiX and the ability to obtain financing; (iii) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; (iv) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; (v) the ability to successfully integrate the businesses; (vi) disruption from the proposed transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; (vii) the negative effects of the announcement of the proposed transaction or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of MiX's or Powerfleet's securities; (viii) significant transaction costs and unknown liabilities; (ix) litigation or regulatory actions related to the proposed transaction; and (x) such other factors as are set forth in the periodic reports filed by MiX and Powerfleet with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in their annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, and except as otherwise required by applicable securities law, neither MiX nor Powerfleet assumes any obligation nor do they intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Additional Information And Where To Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Powerfleet intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of Powerfleet and MiX and a prospectus of Powerfleet.

Additionally, MiX intends to prepare a scheme circular for MiX shareholders in accordance with the Companies Act of South Africa (including the Companies Act Regulations, 2011 thereunder) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's listings requirements with respect to a shareholder meeting at which MiX shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposed transaction. The scheme circular will be issued to MiX shareholders together with the proxy statement/prospectus. If you hold MiX ordinary shares through an intermediary such as a broker/dealer or clearing agency, or if you hold MiX American Depository Shares ("ADSs"), you should consult with your intermediary or The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary for the MiX ADSs, as applicable, about how to obtain information on the MiX shareholder meeting.

After Powerfleet's registration statement on Form S-4 has been filed and declared effective by the SEC, Powerfleet will send the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the Powerfleet shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting relating to the proposed transaction, and MiX will send the scheme circular, together with the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, to MiX shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting relating to the proposed transaction. MiX and Powerfleet may file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORMS-4,JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR

SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ANY DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN), THE SCHEME CIRCULAR AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME

AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents containing important information about Powerfleet and MiX once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Powerfleet or MiX will make available copies of materials they file with, or furnish to, the SEC free of charge at https://ir.powerfleet.com and http://investor.mixtelematics.com, respectively.

No Offer Or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants In The Solicitation

Powerfleet, MiX and their respective directors, executive officers and certain employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Powerfleet and MiX in connection with the proposed transaction. Securityholders may obtain information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Powerfleet's directors and executive officers in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, its amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on May 1, 2023, and its definitive proxy statement for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on June 21, 2023. Securityholders may obtain information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of MiX's directors and executive officers in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on June 22, 2023, and its definitive proxy statement for its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on July 28, 2023. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus, scheme circular and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint proxy statement/prospectus and scheme circular carefully when they become available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Powerfleet or MiX using the sources indicated above.