136,500,100 Units of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2024. These Units will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 6-MAY-2021 to 12-MAY-2024.



Details:

The post offer shareholding of the sponsor, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, shall be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of listing of the units. Further, the unitholding of the sponsor, exceeding 15% on a post-offer basis, shall be locked-in for a period of not less than one year from the date of listing of the units.