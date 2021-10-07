POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Collaboration agreement with HUI

7 October 2021

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

Collaboration agreement to deploy DMG® technology in territories outside the UK signed with Hydrogen Utopia

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (the “Collaboration Agreement”) with HU2021 International UK Limited (“HUI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, to market the deployment of DMG® technology in territories outside the UK.

Under the Collaboration Agreement, Powerhouse and HUI have agreed to pursue the development and implementation of distributed and modular production of hydrogen and power from waste materials on a commercial basis to the mutual benefit of each of the parties in Poland, Greece and Hungary (where HUI has been granted exclusivity) and in other territories outside the UK on a non-exclusive basis. Powerhouse has also agreed that it may grant HUI exclusivity over further territories outside the UK subject to the agreement of a new exclusivity agreement for the relevant territory. Proposed projects presented to Powerhouse outside the territories in which HUI has been granted exclusivity can be accepted or declined on a project-by-project basis, with fees being generated for Powerhouse by IP licence agreements to be agreed at the time and also, if appropriate, exclusivity agreements.

The Collaboration Agreement creates a framework for the marketing and development of Powerhouse’s DMG® technology, the use of Powerhouse’s design materials to identify projects and the relevant intellectual property licences necessary to facilitate the development and implementation of projects. The Collaboration Agreement also provides for Powerhouse to provide services where requested on payment of service fees to assist in developing and implementing projects.

James Greenstreet, Non-Executive Chairman of Powerhouse Energy Group, said:

“Powerhouse is pleased to sign this collaboration agreement with HUI which is championing our technology across Europe and potentially the rest of the world. This agreement provides a framework for us to move forward with projects with Hydrogen Utopia and will help to deliver our long-term vision for DMG® technology to be deployed internationally, helping the world transition to clean energy whilst providing a solution to end-of-life plastic”.

Aleksandra Binkowska, CEO of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, said:

"We are delighted to have formalised Hydrogen Utopia’s collaboration agreement with Powerhouse for all territories outside the UK. We continue to use our networks and relationships across Europe and the rest of the world to look to secure project approvals, finance and technical expertise to facilitate the deployment of DMG® technology. Our mission remains to accelerate the development of a circular and net zero carbon economy in Europe and potentially the rest of the world.”

More information about plans for the rollout of the DMG® technology will be announced in due course.

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG® - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse’s technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG® process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse’s process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk

About Hydrogen Utopia

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC was founded in 2020 by Aleksandra Binkowska and has subsequently received financial backing from a number of high net worth investors. HUI will initially focus its proposed rollout of DMG® technology on areas where substantial EU and/or government funded sources of grants and loans are available, such as the EU’s “Just Transition Fund” which was set up to help fossil fuel dependent communities such as Konin in Poland transition towards climate neutrality, or where substantial private sector backing is accessible.

For more information see www.hydrogenutopia.eu/