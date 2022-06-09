POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Planning approved for second UK site

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

9 June 2022

Planning approved for second UK site for Powerhouse technology

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from plastic, is pleased to announce that its UK channel partner Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, has been granted planning approval for a hydrogen facility in West Dunbartonshire, Scotland.

The £20m 13,500 tonne facility at the site at Rothesay Dock on the north bank of the River Clyde, will be the second site in the UK planning to use Powerhouse’s technology to turn waste plastic into hydrogen. The hydrogen will be used as a clean fuel for vehicles, with plans for a linked hydrogen refuelling station on the site. It follows the UK Government doubling its hydrogen production target by 2030 as part of the recently-published Energy Security Strategy, so more clean and affordable energy can be produced in the UK as energy prices continue to rise globally.

Planning approval for the Rothesey Dock site is an important early step in the process of getting the facility built there. This is the second planned facility, with the first to be delivered at Peel NRE’s Protos site in Cheshire, as announced on 10 April 2019. Peel NRE has already been granted planning approval for the Cheshire site, and intends to start construction this year.

Richard Barker, Development Director at Peel NRE, said: “This is a fantastic moment for West Dunbartonshire and Scotland. It shows how the UK is innovating when it comes to rolling out new net zero technologies. The facility will address the dual challenge of both tackling our problem plastic whilst creating hydrogen, a sustainable fuel for future generations.

“Whilst the focus must remain on removing plastic from society, there are still end of life plastics that need managing. The plant will play a pivotal role in making the best use of non-recyclable material, with the resulting hydrogen able to help cut carbon emissions from vehicles.”

Paul Drennan-Durose, Chief Executive Officer of Powerhouse, said: “The consent for a second site is another substantive step for Powerhouse, as we roll-out the process of commercialising our technology. We value the opportunity of working alongside Peel NRE, and in supporting the Scottish and UK governments in their missions to decarbonise communities and the economy.”

Zero Waste Scotland estimates that around 500,000 tonnes of waste plastic are produced in Scotland every year, with research undertaken by Anthesis, on behalf of Peel NRE, showing that around 300,000 tonnes are within the central belt of Scotland.

Peel NRE has signed a collaboration agreement with Powerhouse to develop 11 waste plastic to hydrogen facilities across the UK in the medium term, with the option of exclusive rights for a total of 70 facilities. The North Clyde facility is the second site to come forward under the collaboration agreement.

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse Energy has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG® - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to convert them efficiently and economically into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity, and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse’s technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste process.

Powerhouse’s process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk

About Peel NRE

Peel NRE, part of Peel L&P, is at the heart of the nation’s activity around clean growth and the circular economy – helping the UK achieve net zero by 2050 and supporting regions in their actions to achieve climate emergency targets.

We reuse, repurpose and re-energise natural resources to develop and maintain vital infrastructure across the UK and are experts in renewable energies, district heating, waste to value, water management, materials management and electric vehicle charging.

Our Protos Cheshire energy and resource hub leads the way in low carbon energy and waste management through innovative technologies including the UK’s first plastic-to-hydrogen facility, a 50MW windfarm, a 26MW biomass plant, a 49MW energy from waste plant in construction and a plastic park blueprint to revolutionise plastic recycling nationwide.

More about Peel NRE at www.peellandp.co.uk/peelnre

About Peel L&P

Peel L&P is an ambitious regeneration business which owns and manages 12 million sq ft of property and 20,000 acres of land and water across the UK, with a total portfolio value of over £2.5 billion.

Established in 1972, it has generations of history, heritage and expertise and is responsible for some of the most transformational projects in the country including The Trafford Centre, Peel Waters’ MediaCity and Peel NRE’s Protos energy and resource hub in Cheshire.

Other Peel Waters regeneration sites include Liverpool Waters, Wirral Waters, Trafford Waters, Manchester Waters, Glasgow Waters and Chatham Waters with a development pipeline of around 30,000 homes, 10 million sq ft of commercial space and circa 160 acres of public realm over the next 20 to 25 years.

As part of The Peel Group, it strives to make a positive impact on people’s lives and is a key partner in helping central and local Government tackle unemployment, reach net zero carbon targets, solve the housing crisis and level-up the country’s regions to improve the prosperity, climate resilience and health and wellbeing of communities.

Peel L&P has accelerated its action towards addressing climate change and biodiversity loss, and its five-year sustainability plan is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It was also the first company in the UK to third party verify buildings as net zero carbon, as defined by the UK Green Building Council.

Peel L&P’s specialisms include large-scale mixed-use regeneration schemes, residential, retail, industrial and logistics, hospitality & leisure, and low carbon energy development.