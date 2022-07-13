Log in
    PHE   GB00B4WQVY43

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC

(PHE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:11 2022-07-13 am EDT
2.138 GBX   +1.79%
04:11aPowerhouse Energy, Hydrogen Utopia to Develop Irish Waste Plastic-to-Hydrogen Facility with New JV
MT
04:04aPowerhouse Energy Agrees on Heads of Terms for JV With Hydrogen Utopia International
DJ
06/29Earnings Flash (PHE.L) POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP Reports FY21 Revenue GBP701,435
MT
Powerhouse Energy Agrees on Heads of Terms for JV With Hydrogen Utopia International

07/13/2022 | 04:04am EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Powerhouse Energy Group PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed on a heads of terms with Hydrogen Utopia International PLC for a proposed joint development of a site at Lanespark, in the Republic of Ireland.

The U.K. technology company said each company would equally contribute to the development costs of the Lanespark project.

Powerhouse Energy will pay HUI a nonrefundable payment of 400,000 pounds ($475,560) in cash, and advance to it a loan of GBP600,000, each in recognition of HUI's contribution to date to the Lanespark Project, the company said.

"It is anticipated that the Lanespark Project, which encompasses a suitable site in an EU Just Transition Fund region, would provide potential access to an investment-grade plastic feedstock supplier and the potential to agree offtake for the facility's anticipated hydrogen and syngas outputs," Powerhouse Energy said.

Shares at 0741 GMT were up 0.05 pence, or 2.4%, at 2.15 pence.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 0403ET

