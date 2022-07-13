Powerhouse Energy Agrees on Heads of Terms for JV With Hydrogen Utopia International

By Sabela Ojea

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed on a heads of terms with Hydrogen Utopia International PLC for a proposed joint development of a site at Lanespark, in the Republic of Ireland.

The U.K. technology company said each company would equally contribute to the development costs of the Lanespark project.

Powerhouse Energy will pay HUI a nonrefundable payment of 400,000 pounds ($475,560) in cash, and advance to it a loan of GBP600,000, each in recognition of HUI's contribution to date to the Lanespark Project, the company said.

"It is anticipated that the Lanespark Project, which encompasses a suitable site in an EU Just Transition Fund region, would provide potential access to an investment-grade plastic feedstock supplier and the potential to agree offtake for the facility's anticipated hydrogen and syngas outputs," Powerhouse Energy said.

