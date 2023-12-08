(Alliance News) - Powerhouse Energy Group PLC on Friday said it has appointed its acting chief financial officer on a permanent basis.

The Bingley, England-based non-recyclable waste-to-energy conversion firm said Ben Scott Brier has been acting CFO since August 2022 and has over 25 years of experience in managing financial and commercial operations while delivering on strategic leadership and guidance.

Brier has a "strong track record of enhancing operational efficiencies and providing cost saving solutions for high-profile companies", Powerhouse Energy said, including work as group finance director at Scotfield Group Ltd.

Powerhouse Energy also said brier has "extensive" knowledge across commercial, industrial and residential construction including project recovery within a joint venture for a sustainably focused public limited company.

"I am extremely pleased that Ben has been appointed as full time chief financial officer. He brings a wealth of experience in financial and commercial operations and has already made a substantial contribution to the company's continued development and growth," said Chief Executive Officer Paul Emmitt.

"His move onto the executive team means that we now have a secure and stable board structure, that will allow us to make financial decisions quickly and efficiently in respect of projects and financing."

Shares in Powerhouse Energy were up 9.2% to 0.27 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

