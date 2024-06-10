Powerhouse Energy Group - Bingley, England-based non-recyclable waste-to-energy conversion company - Promotes acting Chair David Hitchcock to the role on a full-time basis. Chief Executive Officer Paul Emmitt says: "The board are delighted that David has accepted the offer to become full-time chairman. We look forward to continuing to work with him and benefitting from his expertise in what we believe will be an exciting year ahead for the company."

Current stock price: 1.58 pence each, up 6.5% on Monday afternoon in London

12-month change: up markedly from 0.51p each on June 12, 2023

