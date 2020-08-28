Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited    1238   KYG720051047

POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1238)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Powerlong Real Estate : CHANGES IN (1) COMPANY SECRETARY; (2) AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE LISTING RULES; (3) PROCESS AGENT; AND (4) AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

寶 龍 地 產 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1238)

CHANGES IN

    1. COMPANY SECRETARY;
  2. AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE LISTING RULES;
      1. PROCESS AGENT; AND
    2. AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Xiao Ying Lin ("Ms. Xiao") has tendered her resignation as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary"), the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative under the Listing Rules") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the person authorised to accept service of process and notices on the Company's behalf in Hong Kong as required under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules (the "Process Agent") and the authorized representative of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "Authorized Representative under the Companies Ordinance"), in each case, with effect from 31 August 2020.

Ms. Xiao has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation of the above positions that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that following Ms. Xiao's resignation as mentioned above, Ms. Chan Pung Fei ("Ms. Chan") will be appointed as the Company Secretary, the Authorised Representative under the Listing Rules, the Process Agent and the Authorized Representative under the Companies Ordinance, in each case, with effect from 31 August 2020.

- 1 -

Ms. Chan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is currently an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and an associate member of The Chartered Governance Institute. She is also a full member of The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (TEP) and a professional member of International Compliance Association. Ms. Chan has extensive working experience in the company secretarial profession. She is currently the joint company secretary of various listed companies in Hong Kong.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Ms. Xiao for her valuable contributions to the Company during her tenure of office and welcome Ms. Chan on her appointment.

By Order of the Board

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited

Hoi Kin Hong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hoi Kin Hong, Mr. Hoi Wa Fong, Mr. Xiao Qing Ping, Ms. Shih Sze Ni Cecilia and Mr. Zhang Hong Feng; the non- executive Director is Ms. Hoi Wa Fan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Ngai Wai Fung, Dr. Mei Jian Ping and Dr. Ding Zu Yu.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 14:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:55aPOWERLONG REAL ESTATE : Changes in (1) company secretary; (2) authorised represe..
PU
08/03POWERLONG REAL ESTATE : Issuance of US$200,000,000 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2024
PU
06/16POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividen..
FA
06/16POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/02POWERLONG REAL ESTATE : Unaudited Operating Statistics for January 2020
PU
2019POWERLONG REAL ESTATE : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of powerlong comm..
PU
2019POWERLONG REAL ESTATE : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of powerlong comm..
PU
2019POWERLONG REAL ESTATE : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of powerlong comm..
PU
2019POWERLONG REAL ESTATE : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of powerlong comm..
PU
2019POWERLONG REAL ESTATE : Proposed spin-off and separate listing of powerlong comm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35 196 M 5 128 M 5 128 M
Net income 2020 4 026 M 587 M 587 M
Net Debt 2020 36 351 M 5 296 M 5 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,14x
Yield 2020 7,04%
Capitalization 24 192 M 3 121 M 3 525 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 10 327
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6,61 CNY
Last Close Price 5,84 CNY
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wa Fong Hoi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
De Li Chen Associate President
Kin Hong Hoi Chairman
Min Shun Liao Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Wa Fan Hoi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED12.31%3 057
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.92%37 951
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.19%33 492
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-24.71%32 301
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.59%30 959
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.12%28 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group