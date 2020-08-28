Powerlong Real Estate : CHANGES IN (1) COMPANY SECRETARY; (2) AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE LISTING RULES; (3) PROCESS AGENT; AND (4) AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

寶 龍 地 產 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1238)

CHANGES IN

COMPANY SECRETARY; AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE LISTING RULES; PROCESS AGENT; AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE UNDER THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Xiao Ying Lin ("Ms. Xiao") has tendered her resignation as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary"), the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative under the Listing Rules") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the person authorised to accept service of process and notices on the Company's behalf in Hong Kong as required under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules (the "Process Agent") and the authorized representative of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "Authorized Representative under the Companies Ordinance"), in each case, with effect from 31 August 2020.

Ms. Xiao has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation of the above positions that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that following Ms. Xiao's resignation as mentioned above, Ms. Chan Pung Fei ("Ms. Chan") will be appointed as the Company Secretary, the Authorised Representative under the Listing Rules, the Process Agent and the Authorized Representative under the Companies Ordinance, in each case, with effect from 31 August 2020.