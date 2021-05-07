Powerlong Real Estate : ISSUANCE OF US$200,000,000 4.9% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

寶 龍 地 產 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1238)

ISSUANCE OF US$200,000,000 4.9% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

THE NOTES ISSUE

The Board is pleased to announce that on May 6, 2021, the Company, the Subsidiary Guarantors and the JV Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with BofA Securities, China CITIC Bank International, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, HSBC, Huatai International, UBS, Central Wealth Securities Investment Limited and The Bank of East Asia, Limited in connection with the issue of US$200,000,000 4.9% senior notes due 2026.

The estimated gross proceeds of the offer and sale of the Notes will be approximately US$196.3 million. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Notes to refinance the Company's existing medium to long term offshore indebtedness, which will become due within one year.