General Announcement::DISCLOSURE IN RESPECT OF INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER RULE 720(6) AS SET OUT IN APPENDIX 7.4.1

POWERMATIC DATA SYSTEMS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 198900414E)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

DISCLOSURE IN RESPECT OF INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER RULE 720(6) AS SET OUT IN APPENDIX 7.4.1 OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF SGX-ST

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Powermatic Data Systems Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its annual report for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021") released on 8 July 2021 as well as the notice of annual general meeting ("Notice of AGM") dated 8 July 2021, in respect of the re-election of Mr. Tan Chao Hsiung, David ("Mr. Tan") at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 23 July 2021.

The Board has received formal notification from Mr. Tan relating to an update of the following disclosure in respect of paragraphs (j)(i) and (iv) of Appendix 7.4.1 and Mr. Tan has informed that his response to paragraphs (j)(i) and (iv) of Appendix 7.4.1 should be "Yes".

Singapore Exchange Limited (the "SGX-ST")

On 23 July 2008, the SGX-ST wrote to Omega Capital Limited (the "Omega Capital") as it was not satisfied with its ability to meet the standards expected of an issue manager and financial adviser in some instances. Mr Tan was the chief executive officer and substantial shareholder of Omega capital.

The SGX-ST required Omega Capital to appoint an independent professional firm to conduct a review and recommend improvements to its internal processes, raise its due diligence standards and build up its expertise and resources.

Omega Capital duly complied with SGX-ST directive in appointing an independent professional firm. Omega Capital accepted and implemented the recommendations made by the professional firm.

Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS")

CMS Licence renewal:

Omega Capital's Capital Markets Service licence (the "CMS Licence"), which was issued by the MAS, was due for renewal in March 2009.

Omega Capital, on its own accord, did not seek a renewal of its CMS Licence.

Supervisory warnings: