12:03pBelleville Public Schools Adds Multiple PowerSchool Solutions to Increase Cohesion and Efficiency Across Departments
BU
06/24PowerSchool Launches New Products to Boost Student Success and Support Educators
BU
06/22PowerSchool Awarded SIIA CODiE Award for Best Data Management Tool and EdTech Breakthrough Award for School Information System Solution Provider of the Year
BU
Belleville Public Schools Adds Multiple PowerSchool Solutions to Increase Cohesion and Efficiency Across Departments

06/28/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
New Jersey school district implements additional PowerSchool solutions to foster better learning outcomes and districtwide collaboration

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Belleville Public Schools (BPS) in Essex County, New Jersey added multiple PowerSchool education technology solutions to unify information across departments, improve districtwide collaboration, and create better learning outcomes for students. BPS is implementing PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning, Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, PowerSchool Unified Insights, and PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Employee Records, among many other products. Once these PowerSchool solutions are implemented, BPS will benefit from a more advanced districtwide data aggregation and reporting functionality, visibility into student performance, and simplified human resource and talent management capabilities.

“Our district wanted a one-stop-shop where all of the major resources we needed easily and effectively communicated with one another, as opposed to operating in silos,” said Nicole Shanklin, Director of Elementary Education and PowerSchool Lead, Belleville Public Schools. “Based on our positive experiences with PowerSchool solutions we were excited to add even more to truly create a unified platform for Belleville Public Schools. We are currently in the implementation phase and are excited to fully launch our program during the 2022-23 school year.”

BPS is expanding its PowerSchool investment in order to help the district obtain tighter tech integrations via unified solutions. PowerSchool solutions will offer access to secure data analytics dashboards supporting BPS’ need to share key aggregate-level student information with the proper stakeholders, including parents, the school board, and others across the community. The end goal is to enhance staff experience and help students grow academically, socially, and behaviorally.

Prior to PowerSchool, BPS used various, disparate services for everyday instruction, such as Google Classroom*. To enhance functionality and communication among stakeholders regarding assessment data, the district searched for technology solutions that provided a grade pass-back option to the district’s SIS. The goal was to have graded assignments that would sync to the district gradebook, leading to greater articulation in consideration of student growth and academic needs. In response, BPS pivoted to PowerSchool’s Schoology Learning, and PowerSchool SIS, to solve these synchronization issues.

“We expect Belleville Public Schools to see substantial improvements to its operations through the addition and implementation of its newest PowerSchool solutions,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “From attracting and developing new teachers, to assessments and standards tracking, we’re excited to provide BPS with exceptional education technology to empower and advance the district’s instructional capabilities.”

BPS is a public school district located in Belleville, New Jersey serving over 4,500 students in Pre-K to 12th grade. Across the district’s 10 total schools, BPS offers a 1:1 technology integration, 106 sports programs and clubs, and faculty with advanced degrees. Additionally, among the honors and distinctions awarded to BPS over the years, notable designations include being designated as a “High Performing District” by the New Jersey Quality Single Accountability Continuum and “District of Distinction” by District Administration, among other accolades.

For more information about PowerSchool solutions, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/.

About PowerSchool
PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. *Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C


© Business Wire 2022
