  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-08-16 pm EDT
17.55 USD   -0.88%
08/15POWERSCHOOL : Investor Presentation August 2022
PU
08/15PowerSchool Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Support Continued Company Growth
BU
08/15PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Appoints Fred Studer as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
News 
Summary

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Education Authority Selects PowerSchool SIS as Primary Student Information System for Schools

08/16/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
First Nation school system utilizes PowerSchool solution to provide equitable instruction and learning opportunities for all students

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Kitchenuhmaykoosib Education Authority (KEA) in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) as its primary student information system. With PowerSchool SIS, KEA can securely administer scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, and other needs in one unified solution. KEA will begin utilizing PowerSchool SIS at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

“The selection and implementation of PowerSchool SIS will create positive impact for our schools,” said Roy Wagner, Principal, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Education Authority. “Our prior student information system repeatedly glitched, which reduced our staff’s ability to access and utilize key districtwide information. The reliability, security, and organization that PowerSchool SIS provides will serve as substantial benefits for our school system.”

PowerSchool SIS’s intuitive, all-in-one platform will enable KEA to improve parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and reporting efforts. The ability to accomplish all this within the PowerSchool SIS interface and secure system is a significant plus for the school system.

“It’s vital for school systems to utilize advanced technology to organize their educational information and all aspects of operations,” said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. “We’re thrilled KEA chose PowerSchool SIS to have the scalability and flexibility needed to increase family engagement and improve student outcomes for years to come.”

KEA oversees the local JK-12 school, Aglace Chapman Education Centre, in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (also known as Big Trout Lake or KI), Ontario. A new C$42 million school will be completed by January 2023. KI is located about 580km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Residents speak Oji-Cree (Anishininiimowin, Severn Ojibwe, or Northern Ojibway) and English.

For more information about PowerSchool SIS, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/student-information-system/powerschool-sis/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 633 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -86,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 805 M 2 805 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,32x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 77,7%
