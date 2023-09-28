PowerSchool announced Lawrence Family Development Charter School (LFDCS) in Lawrence, Massachusetts selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Special Programs, PowerSchool Enrollment Express, PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, and PowerSchool Document Management to digitally manage enrollment, special education case management, and other administration functions. These PowerSchool products are all a part of the Student Information Cloud. Together with LFDCS's existing subscription to PowerSchool Schoology Learning, LFDCS will have additional tools to promote staff collaboration, simplify reporting efforts, and improve overall parent-teacher- student communications.

The solutions will be fully implemented during the 2023-24 academic year. As a learning management system supporting over 60,000 schools globally, Schoology Learning is designed to help empower data-driven teaching and learning for schools. LFDCS has used the comprehensive teaching and learning platform for seven years, which has provided LFDCS staff with data-backed insights to improve student performance, districtwide collaboration, parental engagement, and standards tracking.

Once PowerSchool SIS, Special Programs, Enrollment Express, and Ecollect Forms are fully implemented, LFDCS will have a secure and intuitive suite of tools capable of managing scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, special programs, student enrollment, and other needs within the PowerSchool ecosystem.