Liwa Education Selects Suite of PowerSchool Solutions for Its Private School System in United Arab Emirates

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Liwa Education in the United Arab Emirates has selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Enrollment, PowerSchool Unified Classroom®, PowerSchool Unified Insights™, and PowerSchool Unified Talent™ solutions to support its ongoing growth in the Middle East. Once all the PowerSchool solutions are implemented, Liwa Education will be able to manage student information, course enrollment, personalized learning, advanced analytics, recruitment and talent operations through a unified interface. Further, Liwa Education’s new PowerSchool additions will help the organization simplify future reporting and analytics-based initiatives to better support student outcomes.

“We love that the PowerSchool suite expertly integrates various PowerSchool solutions and data into a unified and accessible interface,” said May Saqqa, Director of Marketing and Enrollment, Liwa Education. “Implementing PowerSchool’s products will give us the opportunity to modernize our e-learning platforms without compromising student outcomes. The comprehensive reporting features will provide great insights on all aspects of learning for our various stakeholders, and we look forward to utilizing PowerSchool to support our continued growth and expansion in the future.”

Previously, Liwa Education utilized over ten different technology solutions to facilitate regular instruction, assessments, learning support, standards mastery, and other academic needs. While functional, key information was spread across the various solutions and was difficult to quickly access when needed. As Liwa Education expands its footprint in the UAE by opening additional K-12 schools and nurseries in the United Arab Emirates, it selected PowerSchool based on the company’s integrated solutions that were scalable for a variety of real-world education scenarios.

“As one of the leading education institutions in the Middle East, Liwa Education needed a trusted and unified suite of education technology solutions capable of managing all aspects of its administrative and learning operations,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “We’re proud to provide Liwa the solutions they need as they open their newest schools, plan for continued expansion, and continue offering a world-class education to students across the UAE.”

Liwa Education is an established educational leader, recognized in providing an accessible, high-quality, American curriculum education in the United Arab Emirates for the past three decades. Its schools and nurseries across Al Ain and Abu Dhabi offer a challenging American curriculum education, combining the essence of Emirati values with a rich set of core competencies that produces confident, resilient, and courageous young leaders. Initially founded as Liwa Private School in 1992, the institution has seen tremendous business growth and received numerous accolades for its program offerings in the region. Among the awards earned over the years, notable acknowledgements include receiving the “His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashed Al Maktoum’s Award” for Distinguished Academic Performance and the “His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award.” Liwa Education will begin offering classes featuring its American curriculum for the 2022-23 school year at the Liwa International School Al Qattara (LISQ) in Al Ain.

