Middlebury Community Schools Adds PowerSchool Solutions to Enhance Hiring and Finance Processes

Indiana school district selects PowerSchool’s Unified Talent™ Employee Records, Unified Talent™ Applicant Tracking, and Unified Administration™ eFinancePlus to improve districtwide human resources and finance capabilities

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Middlebury Community Schools (MCS) in Elkhart County, Indiana added multiple PowerSchool products to its technology stack to fortify its hiring process and financial operations capabilities. MCS has selected PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Employee Records, PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Applicant Tracking, and PowerSchool Unified Administration™ eFinancePlus solutions to modernize their financial and human resources (HR) operations, enable more data-informed decisions, and improve overall recruitment and talent management functions.

“Our district has used PowerSchool SIS for many years, so once we learned about PowerSchool’s eFinancePlus, employee records, and applicant tracking solutions we were excited to select and implement the solutions districtwide,” said Josh Yoder, Director of Business Services, Middlebury Community Schools. “The ability to integrate data flow between PowerSchool solutions and eliminate manual data input and approval processes was really appealing to us, and we’re excited to fully implement these solutions into our operations.”

MCS was searching for a unified suite of solutions to manage finance, payroll, HR, employee records, and applicant tracking. At the time, MCS facilitated its administrative operations through various internal processes relying on hardcopy forms and standalone solutions, all of which required manual data entry and tracking. Knowing these workflows caused notable operational pain points and delays, the district sought an education technology provider with integrated solutions capable of easily sharing data for enhanced automation within the district.

Once fully integrated into MCS’ operations, PowerSchool’s Employee Records and Applicant Tracking platforms will be able to help MCS digitize and expedite its hiring operations, while also reducing the paperwork required for onboarding new hires. Additionally, eFinancePlus will help MCS digitally track funds and expenditures, view and manage various district operations, and create over 400 different reports for charting financial activity.

“Middlebury Community Schools understands the importance of digitizing HR and financial departments in order to avoid wasted time, effort, and unnecessary spending,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “We’re proud to help MCS digitally transform its HR and financial process and look forward to continuing to help to simplify the district’s operations in the future.”

MCS is a rural school district serving three townships in northeastern Elkhart County, Indiana. The district operates across seven total schools, including a high school, middle school, intermediate school, and four elementary schools, and serves approximately 4,300 students.

