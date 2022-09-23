PeopleAdmin and Duke University Launch Collaboration to Tackle Complex Faculty Processes

PeopleAdmin, a PowerSchool company (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of unified solutions for higher education, has announced a collaboration with TAMS, a teaching assignment management software built by Duke University.

TAMS, already utilized at more than 50 higher education institutions, streamlines, and simplifies what has historically been a highly manual, complex process. Faculty can easily submit course assignment preferences, while administrators can determine the most qualified faculty and instructors with clear views of preference, capacity, and workload conflicts. With the optimized utilization of their workforce, institutions can save hundreds of thousands of budget dollars each year by fully utilizing their salaried faculty and reducing the unnecessary use of part-time instructors.

Along with PeopleAdmin’s Faculty Information System, this collaboration will provide the most comprehensive view available of past, present, and future faculty workload and effort. With easy and effective activity reporting, streamlined teaching assignments, and a feedback loop of course evaluation, institutions can optimize academic planning and fuel student success.

“This collaboration marks a groundbreaking innovation in higher education. Never before have faculty and administrative leaders had a solution to streamline and optimize previously time-intensive, manual processes,” said Rishi Rana, Executive Vice President of PeopleAdmin. “By eliminating this administrative burden, we are freeing faculty to focus on what really matters – driving student outcomes.”

Key features of this new, comprehensive end-to-end faculty solution include:

Optimized academic planning: A robust, out-of-the box solution to meet all academic planning needs – something never before available – and built on a robust, state-of-the-art, highly secure SaaS platform hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services).

Digitized course assignments: With centralized management across an entire institution, administrators can optimize assignments with just a click, saving hours of manual labor.

High ROI budget-savings: From year-one, TAMS can help institutions significantly reduce instructor budgets by optimizing faculty assignments.

Predictive analytics: Easily customizable analytics and reporting to drive decision-making and make reporting and compliance a breeze.

Drive faculty adoption: A user-friendly interface makes it easy for faculty to submit course preferences from any device. And with a transparent, consistent process, faculty have more clarity and trust in the course assignment process.

"Our new collaboration with PeopleAdmin will bring our technology to a well-established SaaS platform, allowing more colleges and universities to benefit from TAMS,” said David Bowersox, Vice Dean, Finance & Administration at Duke University School of Nursing and the leader of TAMS. “We’ve seen a significant impact on our teaching assignments process through utilizing TAMS here at Duke and at universities across the nation and are looking forward to supporting countless new colleges and universities through this collaboration.”

About PeopleAdmin

PeopleAdmin, a PowerSchool company, is a recognized leader in higher education solutions. Our multi-tenant SaaS-based solutions enable organizations to simplify their talent management process while utilizing industry-leading analytics. Our talent lifecycle solutions are specifically designed for higher education, and more than 840 institutions rely on PeopleAdmin. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way.

About TAMS

Duke University experienced the same challenges as most colleges and universities when it came to managing the complexities of making faculty teaching assignments and managing workload. Processes were cumbersome, inefficient and filled with operational headaches. Senior leaders knew there had to be a better way of matching the teaching preferences of faculty with the seemingly endless number of options when planning an academic calendar, supporting faculty participation in their workload planning and reducing cost. Soon, the school’s software development team was charged with creating a solution. This was the beginning of TAMS; a data-driven teaching management system which has since been made available to other colleges and universities at request. Learn more about TAMS.

