PowerSchool announced the launch of its translated and localized products for the Middle East. Educators in the region can now accomplish critical administrative, classroom, and communication workflows by leveraging newly embedded Arabic translations, right-to-left interface display, Hijri calendar overlay, and more. Administrators can now access PowerSchool?s world-renowned Student Information System to log student records and craft reports in their native language, while teachers can better promote personalized learning for their students with Schoology Learning in Arabic.

Arabic-speaking parents will also be able to access digital school forms in their preferred language through PowerSchool?s Enrollment Express and Ecollect Forms solutions. By providing these products in Arabic, PowerSchool aims to increase collaboration between schools and families, elevate student achievement, save valuable time, and promote equity and access in schools around the world where Arabic is spoken. PowerBuddy, PowerSchool?s AI-powered assistant, is also currently being developed with multi-language capability, with plans to soon launch in the Middle East as well.

These newly localized products equip educators with a greater ability to promote learning outcomes alongside accessibility by: Helping educators, students, and families engage with technology for learning in a more intuitive way. Providing the opportunity for students to develop collaboration skills in their primary language. Eliminating the burden of manual translation for both educators and students, which can interfere with the learning process.

Ensuring that educational institutions prioritize equity and inclusion to benefit more students and families.