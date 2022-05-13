Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
13.33 USD   +5.54%
05:55pPowerSchool Integrates Leading Tool for Teacher Support, The Danielson Group's Framework for Teaching, Into Its Talent Product
BU
05/12Marple Newton School District Shares Benefits of Replacing Google Classroom with PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning for Its Learning Management System
BU
05/12PowerSchool Says 5 UAE Schools to Use Its Education Software Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PowerSchool Integrates Leading Tool for Teacher Support, The Danielson Group's Framework for Teaching, Into Its Talent Product

05/13/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Danielson Group’s Framework for Teaching is Now Supported in PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Perform Giving Districts More Options for Fair Evaluations and Personalized Professional Development for Teachers

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it has integrated the Danielson Group’s Framework for Teaching within PowerSchool’s Unified Talent™ Perform, a leading online evaluation solution that helps digitally facilitate K-12 employee evaluations.

Providing clear, unbiased, and actionable feedback is key to supporting educators and one of the most important ways to retain effective educators. With PowerSchool’s new integration of the Framework for Teaching within Unified Talent™ Perform, administrators can easily implement it in an online tool that eases administrative burdens by as much as 80% while providing fair and actionable feedback for teachers.

“We’re always looking to better support administrators and educators with collaborative tools to reach their full potential,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer of PowerSchool. “Our goal was to elevate our existing systems’ evaluation processes. With the Framework for Teaching now within PowerSchool’s Unified Talent Perform, we’ve given districts even more choices for supporting their teachers with helpful, and transparent evaluations in a centralized location.”

PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Perform supports rubric-driven evaluations and with the addition of the Framework for Teaching, the solution further simplifies the complex task of evaluating teaching by defining a combination of desired knowledge, skills, and disposition characteristics. These comprehensive evaluations will provide more actionable feedback to result in faster evaluations allowing teachers and principals to spend more time supporting students.

Turning evaluation data into action, PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Perform guides personalized professional development. The increased amount of data available to teachers will provide even more personalized feedback and development opportunities. With direct integration into PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Professional Learning, there is a smooth transition from identifying opportunities for growth to recommending a course of action without leaving the digital evaluation workflow. Teachers who receive fair and transparent evaluations with actionable steps to increase their professional development are more likely to stay with a district longer, reducing turnover and increasing retention.

"Our vision is that the Framework for Teaching helps teachers realize their full potential and provide safe, supportive, and challenging learning environments in which students thrive,” said Jim Furman, Ph.D., Executive Director, Danielson Group. “The inclusion of the Framework within PowerSchool's software will further the work that administrators do to provide feedback and support to their teachers, and help establish professional learning priorities for districts, schools, teams, and individuals."

For more information about PowerSchool’s Unified Talent™ Perform solution, visit www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-talent/teacher-evaluation/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:55pPowerSchool Integrates Leading Tool for Teacher Support, The Danielson Group's Framewor..
BU
05/12Marple Newton School District Shares Benefits of Replacing Google Classroom with PowerS..
BU
05/12PowerSchool Says 5 UAE Schools to Use Its Education Software Products
MT
05/11Al Ittihad National Private Schools Add Suite of Eight PowerSchool Solutions to Improve..
BU
05/11Al Ittihad National Private Schools Add Suite of Eight PowerSchool Solutions to Improve..
CI
05/09POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/06RBC Cuts Price Target on PowerSchool Holdings to $20 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
05/05POWERSCHOOL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 626 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -56,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 002 M 2 002 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,63 $
Average target price 20,05 $
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Co-Chairman
Maneet Singh Saroya Co-Chairman
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.-23.32%2 002
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.08%1 909 771
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.14%51 304
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-55.88%42 770
SYNOPSYS INC.-28.88%40 121
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-27.12%37 454