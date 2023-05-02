PowerSchool Joins TeachAI Advisory Committee

Together with global education and technology leaders, PowerSchool will help prepare students safely and equitably for the age of AI

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it is joining the TeachAI Advisory Committee, a consortium of global education and technology leaders committed to providing thought leadership to guide governments and educational leaders in aligning education with the needs of an increasingly artificial intelligence (AI) driven world.

TeachAI will be coordinated by a steering committee formed by Code.org, Educational Testing Service (ETS), International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), Khan Academy, and World Economic Forum. Other participating organizations include tech corporations such as Amazon, AT&T, Cisco, Microsoft, and OpenAI, education leaders such as The School Superintendents Association (AASA), the College Board, Council of Chief State School Officers, National School Boards Association, leading university researchers and equity-focused groups such as Black in AI and National Center for Women in IT, as well as education ministries and associations from six continents. These organizations reach millions of teachers and hundreds of millions of students worldwide.

“AI will transform the future of education globally — not only in computer science, but in all fields of education,” said Shivani Stumpf, Senior Vice President, New Solutions at PowerSchool. “We understand the pressing need for more rigorous standards, courses, tools, and assessments to better prepare students and educators for an age of AI. PowerSchool looks forward to joining this critical initiative as members of the Advisory Board to ensure we take proactive steps to protect student safety, respect student privacy rights, create a more inclusive and equitable learning environment, and address issues of bias and misinformation.”

Below are the three key goals for TeachAI:

Policy and pedagogical recommendations for teaching with AI : TeachAI will create best practice guidelines for policymakers, education leaders, classroom educators, parents, and companies offering valuable insights on incorporating AI in primary and secondary education curriculum standards, courses, tools, assessments, and professional learning.

: TeachAI will create best practice guidelines for policymakers, education leaders, classroom educators, parents, and companies offering valuable insights on incorporating AI in primary and secondary education curriculum standards, courses, tools, assessments, and professional learning. A global framework for computer science, including AI : Since 2016, the K-12 CS Framework has guided education systems in the U.S. and other countries in implementing computer science (CS) curricula. TeachAI will create recommendations for a global audience, reflecting the need for CS instruction to teach about AI and using AI. This work will guide standards, curriculum, professional learning, assessments, and policy.

: Since 2016, the K-12 CS Framework has guided education systems in the U.S. and other countries in implementing computer science (CS) curricula. TeachAI will create recommendations for a global audience, reflecting the need for CS instruction to teach about AI and using AI. This work will guide standards, curriculum, professional learning, assessments, and policy. Public engagement opportunities for educators and administrators: In addition to producing reports and guidelines, TeachAI will engage the broader education community through webinars, blog posts, emails, and social media to collect input and share learnings.

PowerSchool is honored to be part of TeachAI with the goal of empowering educators everywhere to not just teach with AI, but teach about it, too — and in a safe and equitable way. For more information about TeachAI and to read the complete list of participating organizations visit TeachAI.org.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

PWSC-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006149/en/