Colorado Springs School District 11 helped with a new custom configuration of Special Programs product now available for districts across the state

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the launch of a unique configuration of PowerSchool Special Programs for the state of Colorado. Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) in Colorado Springs, CO successfully utilized Special Programs, part of the Student Information Cloud, to meet its special programs requirements and to benefit one of its key student populations. D11 helped build the new Colorado solution with PowerSchool to ensure it met the district’s special education services needs. This PowerSchool solution enables D11, and potentially dozens of other Colorado school districts, to identify, create, track, monitor, and provide special education students and staff with the resources they need to succeed.

“Our goal of helping each student reach their potential would not be possible without the functionality provided by our PowerSchool platform, and our PowerSchool ecosystem streamlines much of the work, eases navigation for students and staff, and facilitates much of the heavy lifting in integrating PowerSchool’s apps,” said Tom Hunt, Director, Digital Solutions, Colorado Springs School District 11. “We’re excited to partner with PowerSchool on our Special Programs implementation, which is unique to District 11, and proud that PowerSchool is scaling it up for use by other Colorado districts, thus enhancing the work done by staff and teachers in ways that could not have previously been imagined.”

Special Programs provides comprehensive state-compliant special education forms with built-in business rules, workflows, and reports. In addition to the robust special education functionality Special Programs provides D11, the district has gone beyond the traditional Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) and 504 plans by creating custom, effective supports for its Gifted and English Learner students. This allows for process enhancements, improved functionality, and staff and teacher time savings.

Special Programs can also streamline work for parents and staff and help address equity concerns with comprehensive digital signature capabilities, multiple language translation, and automated delivery of supports to parent and student portals, including the ability for gifted students to edit their own advanced learning plans. These key student supports are all in one place with data that follows the student and supports that are tailored to the district.

D11 uses other PowerSchool products that span the Student Information, Student Success, Educator Recruitment, and Personalized Learning Clouds, including PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Attendance Intervention, PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, PowerSchool Enrollment, PowerSchool Document Management, PowerSchool SmartFind Express, PowerSchool Schoology Learning, PowerSchool Performance Matters, PowerSchool Naviance CCLR, PowerSchool Student Analytics, PowerSchool Perform, PowerSchool Professional Learning, PowerSchool Behavior Support, and PowerSchool Connected Intelligence K-12.

Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) serves over 22,000 students in Colorado Springs, CO, and recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. D11 has a combined 58 schools and alternative educational opportunities, including 30 elementary schools, nine elementary schools, four high schools, six charter schools, an online academy, and eight Opportunity Academies.

For more information on PowerSchool Special Programs, visit https://www.powerschool.com/classroom/special-programs/.

