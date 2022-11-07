Advanced search
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
17.33 USD   -1.81%
PowerSchool : Q3 FY2022 Investor Presentation

11/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
Third Quarter 2022 Results

Hardeep Gulati

Eric Shander

November 7, 2022

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including our financial outlook and descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on PowerSchool management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our history of cumulative losses; competition; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to retain, hire and integrate skilled personnel including our senior management team; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties, including with state and local government entities; the seasonality of our sales and customer growth; our reliance on third-party software and intellectual property licenses; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property protection for our current and future solutions; and the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyber-attacks or other disruptions. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution you that the factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

These non-GAAP financial measures have their limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a replacement for their respective comparable financial measures, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of our profitability or liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

The leading cloud software for K-12education

45M+

70%+

15K+

$585M

32%

Students as

of All Students

School and

Annual

Q3`22 Adjusted

PowerSchool

Reached in the

District

Recurring

EBITDA

Customers

U.S. and Canada

Organizations

Revenue (ARR)1

Margin1

Comprehensive

Mission-critical

Highly Predictable

Multiple levers to

Vertical SaaS

for Essential and

and Profitable

Continue Double-

Solution

Resilient K-12 Vertical

Financial Profile

Digit Revenue Growth

Q3 Highlights

Financial Summary

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA1

+14%

+30%

yoy

$470

$413

$52

$49

$43

$40

$33

+9%

S&S

32%

+15%

Margin

$149

$162

S&S

+10%

$528

ARR1

+11%

yoy

$580 $585

$557

$539

Q3`21

Q3`22

Q3 21 YTD Q3 22 YTD

Q3`21

Q4`21

Q1`22

Q2`22

Q3`22

Subscription & Support

Services, Licenses, and Other

Q3`21

Q4`21

Q1`22

Q2`22

Q3`22

Q3 Highlights

Key Growth Vectors

  • NRR1 Expansion: 108.7% (+140bps qoq) driven by record renewals
  • Cross-Sell& New Logos: nearly 500 cross-selland new logo transactions in Q3; growing wallet share with existing customers and adding new logos
  • Platform: comprehensive full suite of solutions providing essential and mission-critical capabilities
  • Large Deals: building on proven success with large districts
  • International: seeing strong demand, particularly in the Middle East
  • Scale, Experience, & Impact: supporting districts' most critical needs and focusing on customer experience

Q3 Cross-Sell Wins

Q3 International New

Logo Wins

1) Represents Non-GAAP or key business metric. See appendix for definition and/or reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP metrics.

Disclaimer

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
