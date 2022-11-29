Advanced search
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
11/29/2022
19.74 USD   +0.79%
02:38pPowerSchool Recognized as Winner of BIG Awards for Business by the Business Intelligence Group
11/28PowerSchool to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
11/22Credit Suisse Starts PowerSchool Holdings at Outperform With $23 Price Target
PowerSchool Recognized as Winner of BIG Awards for Business by the Business Intelligence Group

11/29/2022 | 02:38pm EST
PowerSchool Unified Insights™ MTSS named New Product of the Year and PowerSchool was recognized as a finalist for Company of the Year in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business.

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today that Business Intelligence Group’s 2022 BIG Awards for Business program recognized PowerSchool’s Unified Insights™ MTSS as the New Product of the Year, and PowerSchool as a finalist for Company of the Year.

“We are proud to see Unified Insights MTSS recognized by the Business Intelligence Group,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool. “Educators know how important it is to meet the needs of the whole child and our goal is to give them the tools they need to transform the level of support they give to their students.”

Recognition from the 2022 BIG Awards for Business acknowledges PowerSchool and Unified Insights MTSS for leading the education industry forward and setting an inspirational example for the global business community. As a comprehensive K-12 multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) solution, Unified Insights MTSS allows educators to identify and track student needs, implement and monitor interventions, and review the efficiency of their MTSS framework for continuous improvement.

In 2022, PowerSchool is also proud to have been recognized by other education industry and customer service organizations, including the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022 Awards and by the Globee® 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success and Operations Awards. PowerSchool was selected as a winner in three categories of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, with one primary award and two secondary awards. PowerSchool also received eleven Globee® awards, including the Grand Globee Award, five gold Awards, and five silver awards.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 632 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -114x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 123 M 3 123 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 77,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 19,58 $
Average target price 21,55 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander President & Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.18.88%3 123
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-26.41%1 802 193
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.69%50 326
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.09%48 487
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.48%45 248
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-66.84%32 311