PowerSchool Recognized as Winner of BIG Awards for Business by the Business Intelligence Group

PowerSchool Unified Insights™ MTSS named New Product of the Year and PowerSchool was recognized as a finalist for Company of the Year in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business.

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today that Business Intelligence Group’s 2022 BIG Awards for Business program recognized PowerSchool’s Unified Insights™ MTSS as the New Product of the Year, and PowerSchool as a finalist for Company of the Year.

“We are proud to see Unified Insights MTSS recognized by the Business Intelligence Group,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool. “Educators know how important it is to meet the needs of the whole child and our goal is to give them the tools they need to transform the level of support they give to their students.”

Recognition from the 2022 BIG Awards for Business acknowledges PowerSchool and Unified Insights MTSS for leading the education industry forward and setting an inspirational example for the global business community. As a comprehensive K-12 multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) solution, Unified Insights MTSS allows educators to identify and track student needs, implement and monitor interventions, and review the efficiency of their MTSS framework for continuous improvement.

In 2022, PowerSchool is also proud to have been recognized by other education industry and customer service organizations, including the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022 Awards and by the Globee® 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success and Operations Awards. PowerSchool was selected as a winner in three categories of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, with one primary award and two secondary awards. PowerSchool also received eleven Globee® awards, including the Grand Globee Award, five gold Awards, and five silver awards.

Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022 Awards: (Primary Winner) Unified Classroom® (Secondary Winner) Naviance by PowerSchool (Secondary Winner) PowerSchool Unified Talent™

Globee® 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards: Grand Globee Award Winner, PowerSchool (Gold) Best Customer Engagement Initiative (Gold) Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy (Gold) Best Use of Technology in Customer Service (Gold) Consulting for Customer Service (Gold) Front-line Customer Service and Success Team of the Year



About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

