Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PowerSchool Shares Its Commitment to a More Sustainable Future in Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

03/25/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report highlights PowerSchool’s approach to building a more sustainable future and championing equity in education

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which details its progress on key ESG initiatives, its approach to building a more sustainable future, and its unwavering focus on improving student outcomes and championing equity in education.

“We are excited to take the next step in our ESG journey and continue to move toward our goal of creating social impact within education, making positive contributions to the environment and continuing to create a diverse workforce,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “It is our unwavering commitment to and passion for serving educators and students that guides our ESG philosophy, as well as our mission as a company. We look forward to continuing to build toward our ESG goals and being an agent of change in the world.”

PowerSchool’s approach to ESG is structured around five key pillars that reflect the opportunities deemed most relevant to the company and key stakeholders today, including:

  • Social impact – leveraging PowerSchool talent and technology to create social impact within education at scale
  • Employees – creating a diverse and inclusive workplace culture that empowers PowerSchool employees to deliver the best results for its customers
  • Responsible business – continuing to promote the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and trustworthiness while maintaining a culture of ethics
  • Data privacy & security – upholding PowerSchool’s commitment to being a good custodian of student data
  • Environmental responsibility – effectively managing environmental responsibility, conserving resources and reducing waste while continuing to make positive contributions to society and our shared environment

The report is the compilation of several years of establishing and advancing various ESG efforts across PowerSchool and highlights many milestones reached in 2021 that have increased social impact and focus on employee diversity, including:

  • Disbursing over $820k through the PowerSchool Education Fund to address the national teacher shortage and diversity gap while supporting equitable access to technology and resources.
  • Funding 332 classroom projects for 231 teachers in 108 schools via DonorsChoose to support completion of hundreds of projects for schools in underserved communities.
  • Promoting gender equality with over 41% of women represented in PowerSchool’s total workforce, and 44% in management roles in the US.
  • Supporting the diversity of the workforce with eight employee resource groups (ERGs) advocating for employees from multiple backgrounds.

The report aligns with recognized guidelines such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Standards (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard. For more information on PowerSchool’s ESG and sustainability initiatives, or to access the 2021 ESG Report, visit our ESG page on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
03/24POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/24Schools in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Benefit from PowerSchool Solutions
BU
03/18POWERSCHOOL : Getting on the Path to K-12 Interoperability
PU
03/15POWERSCHOOL : 10 Ways to Increase Student Engagement
PU
03/15Fredericksburg Independent School District Chooses PowerSchool Solutions to Go Digital ..
BU
03/15Fredericksburg Independent School District Chooses PowerSchool Solutions to Go Digital ..
CI
03/14PowerSchool Named Among World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company
BU
03/09Mercer County Public Schools Extends Utilization of PowerSchool to Enhance Substitute T..
BU
03/09Mercer County Public Schools Extends Utilization of PowerSchool to Enhance Substitute T..
CI
03/09POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 554 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -68,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 751 M 2 751 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,36 $
Average target price 21,94 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander Chief Financial Officer
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
David Armstrong Independent Director
Laurence Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.5.40%2 743
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.58%2 279 797
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.86%74 558
SEA LIMITED-44.88%69 298
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.85%65 458
SYNOPSYS, INC.-11.65%49 843