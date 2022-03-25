PowerSchool Shares Its Commitment to a More Sustainable Future in Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Report highlights PowerSchool’s approach to building a more sustainable future and championing equity in education

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which details its progress on key ESG initiatives, its approach to building a more sustainable future, and its unwavering focus on improving student outcomes and championing equity in education.

“We are excited to take the next step in our ESG journey and continue to move toward our goal of creating social impact within education, making positive contributions to the environment and continuing to create a diverse workforce,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “It is our unwavering commitment to and passion for serving educators and students that guides our ESG philosophy, as well as our mission as a company. We look forward to continuing to build toward our ESG goals and being an agent of change in the world.”

PowerSchool’s approach to ESG is structured around five key pillars that reflect the opportunities deemed most relevant to the company and key stakeholders today, including:

Social impact – leveraging PowerSchool talent and technology to create social impact within education at scale

Employees – creating a diverse and inclusive workplace culture that empowers PowerSchool employees to deliver the best results for its customers

Responsible business – continuing to promote the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and trustworthiness while maintaining a culture of ethics

Data privacy & security – upholding PowerSchool’s commitment to being a good custodian of student data

Environmental responsibility – effectively managing environmental responsibility, conserving resources and reducing waste while continuing to make positive contributions to society and our shared environment

The report is the compilation of several years of establishing and advancing various ESG efforts across PowerSchool and highlights many milestones reached in 2021 that have increased social impact and focus on employee diversity, including:

Disbursing over $820k through the PowerSchool Education Fund to address the national teacher shortage and diversity gap while supporting equitable access to technology and resources.

Funding 332 classroom projects for 231 teachers in 108 schools via DonorsChoose to support completion of hundreds of projects for schools in underserved communities.

Promoting gender equality with over 41% of women represented in PowerSchool’s total workforce, and 44% in management roles in the US.

Supporting the diversity of the workforce with eight employee resource groups (ERGs) advocating for employees from multiple backgrounds.

The report aligns with recognized guidelines such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Standards (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard. For more information on PowerSchool’s ESG and sustainability initiatives, or to access the 2021 ESG Report, visit our ESG page on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website.

