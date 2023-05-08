Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-05 pm EDT
16.49 USD   -15.48%
06:14aPowerschool : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aPowerschool Holdings, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PowerSchool : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
pwsc-20230502

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): May 2, 2023
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
(Exact name of Registrant, as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-40684 85-4166024
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

150 Parkshore Drive
Folsom, California
95630
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)


(877) 873-1550
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
PWSC The New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐




Item 5.07. Submissions of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 2, 2023, PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted on two proposals, each of which is described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023 (the "proxy statement").

There were 162,521,323 and 37,654,059 shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding, respectively (together, the "shares") on March 28, 2023, the record date (the "Record Date") for the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the holders of 186,648,644 shares of the Common Stock, voting as a single class, were represented in person or by proxy, representing approximately 93.243% of the total outstanding shares as of the Record Date, which constituted a quorum.

All nominated directors were elected and the other proposals were approved by the required shareholder vote. The final voting results with respect to each proposal are set forth in the following tables.

1.At the Annual Meeting, the vote to elect three nominees identified in the proxy statement to serve as Class II directors until the 2026 annual meeting and until their successors are duly elected and qualified, was as follows:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes
David Armstrong
151,300,050 30,413,683 4,934,911
Hardeep Gulati 162,724,352 18,989,381 4,934,911
Betty Hung 150,739,056 30,974,677 4,934,911

2.At the Annual Meeting, the vote to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023, was as follows:


For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes
186,164,733 467,878 16,033 -

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Date: May 5, 2023
By:
/s/ Eric Shander
Name:
Eric Shander
Title:
Chief Financial Officer
2

Attachments

Disclaimer

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
06:14aPowerschool : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aPowerschool Holdings, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/05POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/05UBS Adjusts PowerSchool Price Target to $22 From $24, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/05Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on PowerSchool Holdings to $23 From $22, Maintains O..
MT
05/05Piper Sandler Trims Price Target on PowerSchool Holdings to $27 From $28, Maintains Ove..
MT
05/05PowerSchool Holdings Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Provides Q2 Outlook
MT
05/04Powerschool : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Transcript : PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04PowerSchool Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 691 M - -
Net income 2023 -18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -143x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 687 M 2 687 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,57x
EV / Sales 2024 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 232
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,49 $
Average target price 26,15 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander President & Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.-28.55%2 687
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.53%2 309 834
SYNOPSYS INC.16.37%56 589
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.76%55 966
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.02%52 877
SEA LIMITED50.70%44 440
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer