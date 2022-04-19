PowerSchool : The Three Most Common Types of Teacher Professional Development and How to ...

The Three Most Common Types of Teacher Professional Development and How to Make Them Better

Teacher Professional Development Challenges and Opportunities

One of the most common challenges school administrators face is providing relevant and effective professional development(PD). The most successful professional learning opportunities are meaningful, can be implemented and sustained, and lead to enhanced student learning.

The top three types of teacher professional development are periodic workshops, in-class observation, and single-session seminars. By keeping a few general principles in mind, you can improve each type of teacher PD.

Let's explore the key elements of effective PD and then apply them to periodic workshops, in-class observation, and single-session seminars.

Key Elements of Effective PD

Darling-Hammond, Hyler, and Gardner identified several key elements of effective teacher PD:

Focus on content- Provide PD that supports specific instructional strategies in specific subjects. For example, an English language arts session that focuses on understanding student metacognition as applied to Julius Caesar will have a more significant impact on helping teachers structure lessons accordingly.

Create opportunities for active learning- The theory of andragogy tells us that adults have a need to direct themselves, use prior experience, solve real-world problems, and immediately apply new knowledge to current job responsibilities. Adults have an innate need for opportunities to develop autonomy, mastery, and purpose in their work.

Support work-embedded collaboration- Encourage PD that helps educators develop peer observation strategies, data teaming communication protocols, co-teaching models, and more.

Model best practices- Just like a tell me, show me, involve me strategy can work with students, moving to modeling and application instead of "sit-and-get" lecture-based PD can be powerful for adult learners.

Coach and support - Instructional coaching is a non-evaluative way to create opportunities for ongoing observation, feedback, reflection, and improved practice, whether provided by experienced colleagues or external consultants.

Incorporate feedback and reflective practice - Providing teachers with substantive, specific, and timely feedback, including adequate time to reflect and act upon that feedback, is best for instructional improvement.

Deliver the PD over a period of time - The one-shot PD session is not as effective as it could be if not paired with ongoing support and engagement. A strategic release of PD over a defined timeframe is much stronger.

How to Improve Periodic Workshops

There is often a disconnect between introducing a new idea, implementing that idea, and sustaining that implementation. That's why it's important to move beyond periodic workshops to ongoing PD that provides opportunities to apply and refine new ideas over time.

The Center for Public Education reported that allotting a significant amount of time-say, as much as 50 hours-gives teachers the chance to demonstrate mastery of a new instructional strategy. Teachers should be active, not passive, during those 50 hours.

Which strategy do you think is more effective: reviewing a PowerPoint and reading examples about integrating technology into lesson plans or actively building a Webquest with a future lesson in mind, peer-reviewing the results, sharing the work with students, and getting back together to reflect on learning outcomes?

You guessed it. Ongoing, active, and continuous PD wins the day.

How to Improve In-Class Observations

Observation is a fantastic way to learn new things. The challenging part lies in implementing these new techniques. Educators can go next door and easily watch their colleagues teach an inspiring lesson using a different KWL literacy strategy or simulation activity, but that doesn't always translate into action.

Again, ongoing support and application are the keys to effective teacher PD. Working with a coach to implement, debrief, and provide actionable insights following a new strategy can make all the difference. A coach can also shadow the teacher as they observe another class, model skills, assist with implementation, and provide substantive feedback.

Another key is clearly articulating (and agreeing on) what learning should look like with a new technique or tool. Having a clear definition and setting expectations along with a detailed rubric used in observation and evaluation matters makes a significant impact.

Teachers also need school leaders to provide them with the most valuable resource-time-to observe their colleagues during the school day. This can be achieved with particular schedules, rotating substitutes, and more.

How to Improve Single-Session Seminars

Trying to put on a one-and-done seminar can be exhausting and less effective. Single-session seminars are too often misaligned with the actual needs of teachers. You can picture it-the entire faculty gathers in a sizable room and receives a lecture-style PD session. There is usually not enough time for teachers to discuss ideas or outline implementation strategies.

Why not let teachers take the lead? Through forming teacher-led professional learning communities (PLCs), teachers can create and discuss instructional techniques within an environment of continuous encouraging mentorship. This way, the single-session seminar becomes a powerhouse for instructional improvement.

The Power of Your Learning Management System for Teacher PD

Transformational PD starts with identifying opportunities to show and involve teachers in modeling new instructional practices or approaches. This will help them translate high-level ideas into classroom practice.

You likely have an untapped resource at your disposal that can help you increase the engagement and effectiveness of teacher PD. When planning your next PD, don't forget about your learning management system (LMS). Many educators already use their LMS for classroom instruction, making it a convenient place to house PD.

By following the recommendations above and activating the full potential of your LMS, you can immediately impact all types of teacher PD and make them more meaningful, productive, and sustainable long into the future.