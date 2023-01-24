Advanced search
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
2023-01-24
23.76 USD   -0.13%
05:57pPowerSchool Wins Two 2023 Top Ed Tech Products of the Year Awards
BU
01/19PowerSchool Survey Reveals the Need to Engage First-Generation College Students to Help Them Plan for College, Career, and Life Readiness
AQ
01/11PowerSchool Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award
BU
PowerSchool Wins Two 2023 Top Ed Tech Products of the Year Awards

01/24/2023 | 05:57pm EST
PowerSchool Unified Insights™ MTSS and Unified Classroom® Naviance recognized as winners of the 2023 Top Ed Tech Products of the Year awards

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, has received two 2023 Top Ed Tech Products of the Year awards from District Administration and the Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC). PowerSchool’s Unified Insights™ MTSS was recognized as a winner in the Management Systems Technology category, and Unified Classroom® Naviance was recognized as a winner in the Upskilling & Credential Technology category.

“We are proud to have two of our products recognized by District Administration and FETC as we work to empower educators and students with best-in-class education technology,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at PowerSchool.

District Administration’s Top Ed Tech Products of the Year awards recognize products that offer groundbreaking and innovative services designed to empower educators and education leaders through education technology. This year’s submissions were judged on their innovation in the edtech space, with particular attention to how the tools are breaking new ground, how much value they add to education, how intuitive they are for users, and whether they deliver what they promise.

Over 200 submissions were received for consideration in the 2023 Top Ed Tech Products of the Year awards. Submissions were evaluated by the editors of District Administration and FETC organizers, with input from a panel of industry experts and analysts. The annual competition spotlights the most innovative new solutions on the market that are helping school leaders meet the ever-evolving education technology needs of their districts and schools. FETC attendees can join sessions on Thursday, January 26 to learn about the award winners.

About District Administration

District Administration print and digital media serve the top K12 leaders at virtually every school district in the U.S. with strategic information about how to most effectively manage their school districts. DA helps administrators make informed decisions about best practices and research-based approaches designed to help them improve teacher quality and increase student achievement across their districts. DA brings journalistic excellence with in-depth reporting and analysis, as well as peer information about success stories that can be shared district to district. Visit https://districtadministration.com/ to learn more.

About the Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC®)

The Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC®) annually attracts thousands of education and technology leaders for an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new technologies, best practices and pressing issues. With a variety of sessions at every level tailored to the needs of each role in the digital transformation, FETC is known as one of the nation’s premier K-12 education technology events for teams. FETC provides school and district administrators, classroom teachers, IT professionals, curriculum and media specialists, coaches and other educators with roles or interest in ed tech, the opportunity to explore the most effective ways to integrate technology across their curriculum. FETC offers a balanced blend of administrative, instructional and technical content through hundreds of sessions, intensive workshops, hands-on demonstrations of the newest products and more. Visit www.FETC.org for more details.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2023
