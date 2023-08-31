Western School Division taps PowerSchool to generate projected enrollment trend data to inform new campus opening strategy

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Western School Division (WSD) in Morden, Manitoba, Canada leveraged PowerSchool Predictive Enrollment Analytics, part of the Student Information Cloud, to support efforts in opening its new K-8 campus, Discovery Trails. By using the platform to generate accurate student enrollment trend data, WSD used data-backed insights to determine the best location, operational strategy, and capital funding needed to open the newest division campus.

“Our community is experiencing tremendous growth, including a surge in student enrollment, so we needed a reliable data-informed solution to support our efforts in opening a new institution,” said Stephen Ross, Superintendent, Western Division Schools. “PowerSchool’s Predictive Enrollment Analytics platform provided us with actionable enrollment trend data that helped justify why a new K-8 campus was needed within our community.”

To manage the uptick in student enrollment, WSD initiated plans to open a new K-8 campus. However, WSD needed support projecting future student enrollment data and other insights detailing how a new school opening would impact their current operations and boundaries.

Using Predictive Enrollment Analytics, WSD was able to generate the necessary data-backed insights to inform its new school opening strategy. Notably, the platform’s projected student enrollment data helped WSD identify the best location and proper capital funding needed to open its newest school and communicate its new campus recommendation to stakeholders.

“Predictive Enrollment Analytics gave us the insights we needed to strategically think through how our projected student enrollment would impact our division’s future operations, which ultimately helped us move forward with opening Discovery Trails,” said Superintendent Ross. “I have no doubt our community will see further growth in the coming years. I’m confident Predictive Enrollment Analytics will continue informing our division’s operational strategy moving forward.”

Along with Predictive Enrollment Analytics, WSD is using PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), also part of the Student Information Cloud, to securely manage day-to-day administrative operations, including scheduling, attendance, grading, and calendaring. Through PowerSchool SIS’s all-in-one platform, WSD has seen improvements toward its parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and reporting.

Western School Division (WSD) is located in Morden, Manitoba, Canada. Comprised of four schools and an adult education center, Western School Division offers a K-12 curriculum to nearly 2,000 students across the Morden community. Western School Division offers a wide range of support services, including English, French, Special Education, International Immersion, and English as a Second Language programs.

For more information about Predictive Enrollment Analytics, visit https://www.powerschool.com/operations/enrollment-systems/predictive-enrollment-analytics/.

