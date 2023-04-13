Advanced search
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
2023-04-13
19.97 USD   +1.17%
PowerSchool to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

04/13/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets.

PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati and President and CFO Eric Shander will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 4, 2023. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archived webcast will be made available shortly after the conference call ends.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-800-732-5617 (USA) or 1-212-231-2931 (International) by referencing conference ID 22026693. The telephone replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 4, 2023, through May 11, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay passcode 22026693.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 692 M - -
Net income 2023 -17,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -205x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 208 M 3 208 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
EV / Sales 2024 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 232
Free-Float 77,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,74 $
Average target price 26,08 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander President & Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.-14.47%3 208
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.21%2 110 244
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.08%57 969
SYNOPSYS INC.17.92%57 345
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.61%54 946
SEA LIMITED56.26%46 077
