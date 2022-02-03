Log in
PowerSchool to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 3, 2022

02/03/2022 | 05:01pm EST
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets.

PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati and CFO Eric Shander will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on March 3, 2022. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archived webcast will be made available shortly after the conference call ends.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-0792 (USA) or 1-201-689-8263 (International) by referencing conference ID 13726651. The telephone replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on March 3, 2022, through March 10, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay passcode 13726651.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

©PowerSchool Group LLC. PowerSchool, the PowerSchool logo and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Group LLC or its parents or subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-F


Business Wire 2022
