Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
13.39 USD   -0.07%
04:32pPowerSchool to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022
BU
10:05aPiper Sandler Adjusts PowerSchool Holdings' Price Target to $15 From $17, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
07/14PowerSchool Joins Over 500 CEOs and Nonprofit Leaders in Call to Prioritize Computer Science Education in K-12 Schools
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PowerSchool to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

07/18/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 8, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets.

PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati and CFO Eric Shander will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 8, 2022. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archived webcast will be made available shortly after the conference call ends.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-0792 (USA) or 1-201-689-8263 (International) by referencing conference ID 13731611. The telephone replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 8, 2022, through August 15, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay passcode 13731611.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
04:32pPowerSchool to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022
BU
10:05aPiper Sandler Adjusts PowerSchool Holdings' Price Target to $15 From $17, Keeps Overwei..
MT
07/14PowerSchool Joins Over 500 CEOs and Nonprofit Leaders in Call to Prioritize Computer Sc..
BU
07/13PowerSchool Shares Rise on Goldman Sachs Upgrade
MT
07/13Goldman Sachs Upgrades PowerSchool Holdings to Neutral From Sell, Price Target to $16 F..
MT
07/12Barclays Adjusts PowerSchool Holdings' Price Target to $18 from $20, Keeps Overweight R..
MT
07/11Hawaii State Department of Education Implements Latest PowerSchool Unified Insights for..
BU
07/11Hawaii State Department of Education Implements Latest PowerSchool Unified Insights for..
CI
07/08Columbus Municipal School District Selects PowerSchool Enrollment to Modernize Student ..
BU
07/08Columbus Municipal School District Selects PowerSchool Enrollment to Modernize Student ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 626 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -60,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 124 M 2 124 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,40 $
Average target price 19,70 $
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Co-Chairman
Maneet Singh Saroya Co-Chairman
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.-18.64%2 124
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.67%1 920 017
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.38%50 267
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.46%48 153
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.71%48 079
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.75%43 294