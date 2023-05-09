Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-09 pm EDT
17.51 USD   +4.10%
04:56pPowerSchool to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/08Powerschool : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/08Powerschool Holdings, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PowerSchool to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/09/2023 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2023:

  • 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York, NY
    Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
    Presentation Time: 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Software Conference in Newport Beach, CA
    Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
    Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY
    Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
    Presentation Time: 12:10 p.m. PT / 3:10 p.m. ET
  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL
    Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
    Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. CT
  • Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA
    Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
    Presentation Time: 2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET
  • Cantor Fitzgerald’s 2023 Technology Conference in New York, NY
    Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

For more information including webcast details, visit the “Events & Presentations” section on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
04:56pPowerSchool to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/08Powerschool : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/08Powerschool Holdings, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/05POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/05UBS Adjusts PowerSchool Price Target to $22 From $24, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/05Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on PowerSchool Holdings to $23 From $22, Maintains O..
MT
05/05Piper Sandler Trims Price Target on PowerSchool Holdings to $27 From $28, Maintains Ove..
MT
05/05PowerSchool Holdings Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise; Provides Q2 Outlook
MT
05/04Powerschool : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Transcript : PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 691 M - -
Net income 2023 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -108x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 741 M 2 741 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,65x
EV / Sales 2024 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 232
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,82 $
Average target price 26,23 $
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander President & Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Director
Maneet Singh Saroya Director
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.-27.12%2 741
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.70%2 294 963
SYNOPSYS INC.16.37%56 617
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.76%56 053
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.28%52 522
SEA LIMITED62.08%47 795
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer