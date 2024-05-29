PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2024:

Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Presentation Time: 4:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. PT

Presenter: President & CFO Eric Shander



Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Presentation Time: 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET

Presenter: CEO Hardeep Gulati



William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. CT / 1:20 p.m. PT

Presenter: President & CFO Eric Shander

For more information including webcast details, visit the “Events & Presentations” section on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 55 million students globally and more than 17,000 customers, including over 90 of the 100 largest districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries globally. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

