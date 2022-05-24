Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PWSC   US73939C1062

POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PWSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
12.32 USD   +0.08%
05/23PowerSchool Holdings Shares Fall to Record Low Monday Afternoon
MT
05/20PowerSchool Says California School to Use Its Naviance Life Readiness Platform
MT
05/19Visions In Education Charter School Selects Naviance by PowerSchool to Improve College, Career, and Life Readiness Program Capabilities
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PowerSchool to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/24/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies 2022 Software Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
  • Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. Pacific Time (1:25 p.m. Eastern Time).
  • William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time or 10:00 a.m. Central Time).

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section of PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Source: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.

PWSC-C


© Business Wire 2022
All news about POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
05/23PowerSchool Holdings Shares Fall to Record Low Monday Afternoon
MT
05/20PowerSchool Says California School to Use Its Naviance Life Readiness Platform
MT
05/19Visions In Education Charter School Selects Naviance by PowerSchool to Improve College,..
BU
05/19Visions In Education Charter School Selects Naviance by PowerSchool to Improve College,..
CI
05/18PowerSchool Unified Insights Named EdTech Awards 2022 “Cool Tool” Winner fo..
BU
05/16Southeastern Career Center Selects PowerSchool to Improve Districtwide Collaboration an..
BU
05/13PowerSchool Integrates Leading Tool for Teacher Support, The Danielson Group's Framewor..
BU
05/13Powerschool Integrates Leading Tool for Teacher Support, the Danielson Group’s Fra..
CI
05/12Marple Newton School District Shares Benefits of Replacing Google Classroom with PowerS..
BU
05/12PowerSchool Says 5 UAE Schools to Use Its Education Software Products
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 626 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -54,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 951 M 1 951 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 099
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,31 $
Average target price 20,05 $
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hardeep Gulati Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Ryan Shander Chief Financial Officer
Laurence Goldberg Co-Chairman
Maneet Singh Saroya Co-Chairman
Devendra Singh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POWERSCHOOL HOLDINGS, INC.-25.26%1 951
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.50%1 949 410
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.30%53 999
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.69%46 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-53.40%45 175
SEA LIMITED-65.47%43 240